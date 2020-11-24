How To Get Crafting Materials In Apex Legends To Craft Various Skins And Items?

Apex Legends has gained immense popularity in the online gaming community since bursting onto the battle royale scene. The first-person shooter from Respawn Entertainment has been inspired by some of the top video games in the genre and it is known to blend the gameplay of character shooters with battle royale. Apex Legends also offers fans a multitude of characters (legends) who are equipped with a unique set of skills and abilities.

The video game also features various cosmetic items that allow users to customize the game further. The crafting materials is a kind of currency in Apex Legends which can be used by players to craft various types of skins and cosmetics. So, let us show you how to get crafting materials in Apex Legends.

How to get crafting materials in Apex Legends?

Players can collect the crafting materials in Apex Legends by opening the Apex Packs. If you are looking to collect the crafting materials, you should note that you will need to dedicate a good amount of time to get enough of them.

Players will get the Apex Packs by levelling up in the game. Alternatively, the cosmetic items can also be purchased using cash by heading over to the in-game store. However, if you aren’t willing to spend real cash to unlock the items, you need to make sure that you participate in more matches and continue to level up in the game. If you wish to level up quickly, you will be required to win most of the matches and deliver a good performance. This is because the game rewards players with a small amount of crafting materials for levelling up in the game.

Once you manage you gather the required amount of crafting materials, you can proceed to use the currency and unlock the cosmetics and other items in the game. However, you should note that unlocking the Legendary Skins in Apex Legends will require you to collect more than 1,000 crafting materials. So, be prepared to spend a decent amount of time playing the game. Players can also try tweaking certain Apex Legends settings depending on their play styles to bring out the best in them and gain an edge over their enemies.

Image credits: EA