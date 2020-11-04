Red Dead Redemption 2 Treasure Maps: Know How To Get All These Treasure Maps

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been one of the most popular games released by Rockstar games. After GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 has been the next most played game released by Rockstar. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions about the game. They want to know about the Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps recently. Thus to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more about Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Treasure maps

There are a total of 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps. These maps basically give the player access to a secret treasure. These Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps lead the players to some gold bars that have been stacked away by some gangs. To help you out we have listed down all the 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps right here. Head to these locations and follow the steps to get the RDR2 treasure maps.

Jack Hall Gang Treasure: Players can buy this map from a treasure hunter called Maximo. The players will need to complete Chapter 2 and meet the treasure hunter near Flatneck Station. Buy the map to get the exact location of the treasure.

High Stakes Treasure: The players can begin the treasure hunt during a random encounter out in RDR2 world. The players can even purchase a map from a fence. This gets activated only if the player has missed the random encounter multiple times.

The Poisonous Trail: This treasure is amongst one of the most unique sets of treasure maps. These maps cannot even be bought in the RDR2 world. No one in the game is going to utter a word about this treasure. To get the maps, the player will have to roam around in the wilderness randomly till they find it.

Torn Treasure Maps (Hermit Maps): This Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure map is usually used to get the rare Otis Miller's Revolver. To get the map, players will need to locate and kill two unique Hermits. Each one of those Hermits will consist one half of the treasure map.

Panoramic Map: This map can be found while having a random encounter in the Grizzly Mountains. Not a lot of information is known about this map and it also belongs to one of the intriguing unsolved mysteries of the game.

