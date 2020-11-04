Genshin Impact Alice: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Her

Alice is one of the characters who is mentioned in Genshin Impact. She is not a playable character yet but is known as one of the famous adventurers. She is the mother of Klee and also the author of the Travel Guides of Teyvat. There is an organization known as the Hexenzirkel within which she is an elder, as well as an alchemist. Continue reading to know all about Alice in Genshin Impact.

Also read | Valorant Prime Skins; Check Out The Skins And Learn How To Get Them

Alice in Genshin Impact

Also read | Pokemon Crown Tundra: Are Regis Shiny Locked In Sword And Shield?

According to the lore of Genshin Impact, In the past days, Alice was friends and rivals with the teacher of Mona. Mona's teacher left her diary with Alice and then sends Mona to retrieve it from Alice's successor (Klee) during the time period when "Beyond This World's Stars" takes place.

About three years ago, Alice and an adventurer whose name is still not revealed had left their daughter, Klee, in the hands of the Knights of Favonius with whom she was able to trust completely and they both were good acquaintances. After a while due to some reason she had also imparted Barbara with the "Idol Magazine" which inspired the girl to become an "idol," with the intent of making one idol in every nation of Teyvat and forming the "Teyvat Idols!" group. Although this plan did not get fulfilled

Alice's Teyvat Travel Guide series is has a highly personal and subjective writing style, which can be considered as more like a personal diary than an actual travel guide.

Genshin Impact Characters

Diluc

Venti

Qiqi

Razor

Fischl

Keqing

Jean

Xiangling

Chongyun

Traveler

Xiao

Barbara

Ningguang

Traveler

Klee

Bennett

Mona

Kaeyta

Noelle

Sucrose

Xingqiu

Beidou

Lisa

Amber

Genshin Impact download Steps for PC, PS4, iOS and Android

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Also read | SSBU Memes: The Best Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fan-made Memes

Also read | Pokemon Crown Tundra New DLC Walkthrough: Here's How To Complete This New DLC