TFT Warlord Build; Create The Best Build For Warlord Azir With The Help Of This Guide

TFT League of Legends has gotten to be one of the genuine serious games. Proficient League of Legends players is being recruited to play the game in E-sports rivalries. These players need to make some genuine moves in the games to remain in front of the opposition. Making ideal character builds is probably the most optimum approach to excel. These player builds help the player wage some genuine fights no sweat. One of the characters players are intrigued about is the TFT Warlord build.

TFT Warlord Build Azir

TFT Warlord Azir is one of the greatest of the champions. Check out all the stats for TFT Warlord Azir below:

Cost: 5

Health: 950 / 1710 / 3078

Mana: 125

Starting Mana: 50

Armor: 30

MR: 20

DPS: 60 / 107 / 193

Damage: 70 / 126 / 227

Atk Spd: 0.85

Crit Rate: 25%

Range: 4

Warlord's Divide: Active

Azir charges forward with a wall of soldiers, knocking back enemies hit and dealing magic damage. After their charge, the wall of soldiers remains in place in front of Azir for 3 seconds as impassable terrain. Any spearmen from the General trait will accompany Azir for the charge and position themselves to protect him afterward.

Wall Damage: 200 / 350 / 8888

Warlord: Origin

Warlords have bonus Health and Spell Power. Each victorious combat they've participated in increases this bonus by 10%, stacking up to 5 times.

200 HP and 20 Spell Power

450 HP and 40 Spell Power

700 HP and 70 Spell Power

Emperor: Class

The Emperor deploys with two Sand Guards who can be placed anywhere on the battlefield. They do not move or attack and die when their Emperor does.

Keeper: Class

At the start of combat, Keepers grant themselves and all nearby allies a shield for 8 seconds. This shield is 50% stronger on Keepers.

175 Shield Amount

250 Shield Amount

400 Shield Amount

Check out the items needed to create the best TFT Warlord Build Azir

Guinsoo’s Rageblade: Basic attacks grant +6% bonus attack speed for the rest of the combat. This effect can stack any number of times

Zeke’s Herald: When the combat begins, the wearer and all allies within 1 hex in the same row gain +40% attack speed for the rest of the combat.

Chalice of Power: When combat begins, the wearer and all allies within 1 hex in the same row gain +35% Spell Power for the rest of the combat.

Morellonomicon: When the wearer deals damage with their spell, they burn the target, dealing 25% damage to the maximum health of the targets as true damage over 10 seconds and reducing healing by 50% for the duration of the burn.

Spear of Shojin: The Holder’s attacks restore 5 mana on hits

