Dragon Quest 11 Definitive Edition: A 10-hour Demo Released For PC, PS4 & Xbox One

The initial and original platform on which Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition came out was on the Nintendo Switch. As for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions, there are set to be released on the 4th of December. Continue reading to know all about Dragon Quest 11 PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Dragon Quest 11 Definitive Edition PS4

Players can now download the demo of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition for the gaming platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions. These are available now on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store respectively. A total of up to ten hours of content from the opening of the game is going to be offered in this demo.

The demo is being introduced for the main purpose of showing off the new features that are coming to the Definitive Edition. These will include the ability by which the players will be able to speed up battles, along with Japanese and English audio, a symphonic soundtrack, and also a brand new photo mode.

From the original 2017 JRPG, comes an expanded Dragon Quest XI S which will have new story content, new battle speed options and all the other features mentioned above. Dragon Quest XI players will easily be able to hit 100+ hours before reaching the game-ending so giving out a 10-hour demo is not going to give away a lot of the story content. Apart from receiving a treat for completing the demo, Square Enix has also mentioned that all the progress will transfer over to the full game if the player decides to purchase it.

Minimum Requirements to run Dragon Quest 11 Demo

OS: Windows 7 SP1/ Windows 8.1 / Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2105 / AMD A10-5800K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 32 GB available space

Additional Notes: 720p 30fps

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1/ Windows 8.1 / Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 32 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p 60fps

