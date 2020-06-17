Fortnite Season 3 Update: What Does Downtime Mean In The Game? How Long Does It Last?

With numerous Fornite Season 3 teasers online, players are very excited to witness what is going to come in the battle royale game. This new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will bring something new and exciting that is surely going to leave us stunned. Epic Games had added some surprises which are considered to be unexpected by fans. This new content is a move to keep the fans busy throughout the season, followed by the Device event which had some major hints about the upcoming Season 3. However, to gain something incredible one must have patience, which is why Fortnite Downtime is going to start soon. If you belong to the community of new members of Epic Games' Fortnite or if you are wondering 'what does downtime mean on Fortnite?', 'how long is Fortnite downtime?', or ' when's the Fortnite downtime today?', then here is all you need to know.

What does downtime mean on Fortnite?

According to Epic Games, Fortnite servers are scheduled to go offline on June 17, on all major platforms from 02:00 AM ET i.e. 06:00 AM UCT or 11:30 AM IST. This is called as Fornite downtime by members of this gaming community. The Fornite Downtime means all the modes will be unplayable for the duration of the maintenance period. During this maintenance period, developers update and present the newer version. Today i.e. June 17, 2020, the Fortnite Season 3 update is going to roll out.

Also Read | What does 0203 mean in Fortnite? Teaser image decoded ahead of Season 3 release

We think the Storm may be up to something...



Get ready for Chapter 2 - Season 3. Downtime begins at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC)! pic.twitter.com/dyXBL18BaX — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 16, 2020

Also Read | Fortnite new season update: Season 3 start date, downtime and latest teasers

How long is Fortnite Downtime?

Reports have estimated that Fortnite downtime today could last for three hours, leaving the game unplayable for a long time in the morning. This estimated time is calculated as per the previous time taken by Epic Games to make the game playable again. However, the time is not accurate as the most recent patch releases have taken less time in 2020. So players are expecting that the Fortnite downtime may end in two hours. During this time, Fortnite Season 3 update will be released and will be available to download on all platforms including PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile and PC.

Also Read | Fortnite new storm: The storm just got replaced by biblical floods

Also Read | Fortnite Doomsday event wreaks havoc on the Agency ahead of Season 3