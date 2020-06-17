Where Is The Dancing Mushroom In Fortnite? Has It Been Activated?

Fortnite Season 3 is all set to debut soon on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile phones. Along with the latest season, Epic Games is all set to debut new adorable yet creepy mushrooms in the gameplay that can talk, dance and follows a player around whereas providing the players with a shield when activated. The mushroom in the Fornite gameplay has been adorably named as the Bud the Mushroom.

Where is Bud the Mushroom?

While being on the test runs, a number of players came across Bud The Mushroom while on the battlefield. As per reports, players can find the mushroom in weeping woods, but not in the main part of the woods. The mushroom is expected to be found before the logjam woodwork or the giant tower. The mushroom is inactive until a player dance or emotes in front of it, this activates the mushroom.

Image courtesy - Fortnite Gameplay

How does the mushroom work?

Once activated, the mushroom needs to be fed 100 wood in order to get its free shields. The mushroom also makes a pretty loud noise as it is getting fed and shielding up. There is a risk/reward system to the mushroom which can jeopardize your progress on the battlefield. But one of the interesting aspects of the mushroom is that it has strengthened the implications of pets following players around in the near future of Fortnite. While some players feel that the pet following in the gameplay is going to be a feature in the Season 3 itself, there hasn't been official confirmations about the same. Check out how Bud the Mushroom works in Fortnite below:

The Mushroom that I leaked almost two weeks ago had finally made it into the game. After its short appearance, he got deactivated again.



You can interact with it by dancing in front of it. It will give you shield and follow you around. Here is a video from when it was activated pic.twitter.com/Pu1AGDxnY5 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 16, 2020

A few interesting aspects of Bud the Mushroom have also been revealed by a number of players who got to try their hands on the latest addition in Fortnite during the test runs before it was removed/deactivated. Bud reportedly needs to walk on only land and building, leading him off a structure or through water will result in him stopping to follow you. The more a player dances, the more shield will be provided by Bud the Mushroom. Though this interesting little creature has now been removed from the gameplay, it is anticipated to make a return in Season 3 in full-form.

