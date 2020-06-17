What Does 0203 Mean In Fortnite? Teaser Image Decoded Ahead Of Season 3 Release

The end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is almost here and the final in-game event concluding on Monday, June 15. The upcoming Season 3 is slated to begin on Wednesday, June 17 at 2 AM ET. The new season was originally scheduled to start on April 30, but it had to be delayed twice, leaving the fans a bit restless.

Epic Games is known for teasing its new seasons a few days prior to the release to hint at the new mechanics or content coming to the game. A bunch of teaser images are being shared on Twitter to give fans a glimpse of what they will see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. One of the first teasers was dropped on Monday, immediately after the Doomsday event. It is simply a discreet picture of some kind of yellow object, which appears to be sticking out of the water.

What does 0203 mean in Fortnite Season 3 teaser?

One of the first teasers shared by Fortnite can be seen in the picture below. It’s a discreet image of some yellow object that was posted with only the release date of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

As you can see in the above teaser, the object in the image has the numbers 0203 repeated downwards. It does not reveal much detail on the season, but it is likely that it is simply making reference to Chapter 2, Season 3 of the game.

Fortnite Season 3 teasers

There have been more such teasers following the big end-of-season event that took place on Monday. Here are a bunch of other teasers shared online.

Apart from the above teasers, there have also been some information and leaks online suggesting that the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will have an underwater map. And while that is not yet confirmed, several data miners have leaked certain details that support the idea of underwater mechanics present in the game files. Also, for people who tuned into the live Doomsday event that recently took place, you can see that the Midas’ device had transformed the storm into water.

Image credits: Fortnite