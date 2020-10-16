Arch Motorcycle's Method 143 Bike Model To Show Up In 'Cyberpunk 2077'?

Keanu Reeves fans are well aware of the fact that the actor is beyond just a motorcycle enthusiast. He co-founded the Arch Motorcycle Company which is a high-end custom motorcycle manufacturer. The actor is all set to appear in the Cyberpunk 2077 game which will feature his animated-self doing the rounds on a number of vehicles throughout the gameplay.

It was revealed recently via the official YouTube channel of Cyberpunk 2077 that a specialised 2077 version of the Arch Motorcycle will be featuring in the game too. Check out the video below -

Arch Motorcycle in Cyberpunk 2077

In the video, the company's co-founder Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger were seen talking about how the idea of putting the Arch Motorcycle actually came about. The creative team of the game can be seen recording bike sounds to put them later on in the game, whereas, the footage of the bike sounds being implemented in the game, later on, were also seen.

The collaboration between Keanu Reeves and CD Projekt Red for Cyberpunk 2077 only seems to go deeper. Keanu is also playing a character in the game titled Johnny Silverhand and now his motorcycle company has found a way to make a cameo in the game. The ride has been customized fully to fit in the ideal image of how the bikes in the future might or will look.

To the unversed, the tag of one Arch Motorcycle price starts at $85,000. The premium brand of motorcycles does not make bikes which are easy on the pocket and usually only make single-seater bikes.

The bike in the game has been design-based on the Method 143 bike which is already in the works. The version of the bike which will be seen in the game has already been changed significantly in order to fit the futuristic aspect of the game. Though the visuals of the bike have been modified in the game, the sound of it remains from the original 2020 version of the bike. Besides this, Keanu Reeves also has a custom-designed Porsche car in the game. Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on November 19, 2020.

