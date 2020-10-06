Cyberpunk 2077 Going Gold And Release Date; Everything You Need To Know

Cyberpunk 2077 is the triple-A flagship game in development by CD Projekt Red. CD Projekt Red is also responsible for the top game of 2015, Witcher 3. The game has been heavily anticipated since its announcement. Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold before its release date and the fans are adoring that.

Cyberpunk 2077 Going Gold

Cyberpunk has gone gold before its November release date. Going gold is a term given to the game that has completed its release version. This is generally depicted by a disc on which the whole game can now be played on and the physical production of game copies can start. Going Gold by any means doesn’t mean that the game has finished its development stage. A lot of work still needs to be put in for bug fixes, paid expansions, updates, and multiplayer modes. The studio has gone into crunch mode working 6-day weeks to complete their delivery commitments.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀



See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 release date

Cyberpunks 2077 release has had fans waiting for over a year now. CD Projekt Red has faced a lot of issues and delays which has delayed the release of the game. Cyberpunk 2077 release date was first set for January, then it got delayed to June. Now the final Cyberpunk 2077 release date has been set for 19th November 2020. The studio is going all out to meet their delivery commitment, making developers work overtime to complete all the finishing touches that the game needs.

More on Cyberpunk 2077

Here are some more details on the upcoming game:

Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification. The players play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. The players can customize the character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices they make shape the story and the world around them.

Futuristic City With Futuristic Weapons

The game is set in 2077 where technology has increased tenfold. The players need to take the help of thee futuristic technological gadgets, weapons, and implants to win back their city and get the ticket to eternal life. The setting of the City is futuristic too with modern building designs and car designs, the way the NPCs react to the environment, and more.

Seize the day!



(Mood for setting stuff on fire provided by @billieeilish. 🔥 )#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/fHTuZ2ofEx — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 1, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for download on the PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will also be featuring on the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

