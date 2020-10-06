Cyberpunk 2077 Going Gold And Release Date; Everything You Need To Know

Cyberpunk 2077 is the triple-A flagship game in development by CD Projekt Red. CD Projekt Red is also responsible for the top game of 2015, Witcher 3. The game has been heavily anticipated since its announcement. Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold before its release date and the fans are adoring that.
Cyberpunk has gone gold before its November release date. Going gold is a term given to the game that has completed its release version. This is generally depicted by a disc on which the whole game can now be played on and the physical production of game copies can start. Going Gold by any means doesn’t mean that the game has finished its development stage. A lot of work still needs to be put in for bug fixes, paid expansions, updates, and multiplayer modes. The studio has gone into crunch mode working 6-day weeks to complete their delivery commitments.
Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020
See you in Night City on November 19th!
Cyberpunks 2077 release has had fans waiting for over a year now. CD Projekt Red has faced a lot of issues and delays which has delayed the release of the game. Cyberpunk 2077 release date was first set for January, then it got delayed to June. Now the final Cyberpunk 2077 release date has been set for 19th November 2020. The studio is going all out to meet their delivery commitment, making developers work overtime to complete all the finishing touches that the game needs.
Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for download on the PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will also be featuring on the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.
