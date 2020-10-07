Cyberpunk 2077 Map Leaked On Reddit; See The Upcoming Game's Map Right Here

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most talked-about games and is yet to be released. A new Reddit post has grabbed a lot of attention lately. The post is about Cyberpunk 2077 map being leaked. This is a huge deal as the game has not been released yet and the players are extremely excited to see the new locations in Cyberpunk 2077. Read more to know about Cyberpunk 2077 map being leaked on Reddit.

Cyberpunk 2077 map leaked

A user named ArtisticTap4 shared a link on his Reddit account. The link takes the viewers to a Cyberpunk 2077 map leak. It shows some new locations such as Pacifica, Watson, Westbrook and Santa Domingo. After looking at the comments section of the post, the fans have certainly been loving it. They have also spotted the stadium like figure next to Pacifica. A pace port can also be spotted on the far west side of the Cyberpunk 2077 map.

The map looks a little small but it should not be shocking as CD Projekt Red had already announced that this game is going to be smaller than their popular The Witcher 3. The user captioned his post with, “Cyberpunk 2077 Physical Edition Bonus Content - Map and Postcards Leaked”. See Cyberpunk 2077 leaked map right here.

Source: ArtisticTap4 Reddit

Source: CD Projekt Red / Cyberpunk 2077 leaked map

More about Cyberpunk 2077 release date

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game is slated to be released on November 19, 2020. The game has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is going to be released for PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise.

After The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

