How To Increase FPS In GTA 5? Here Are Some Techniques To Get Smoother Gameplay

Rockstar Games have been one of the most famous game publishers since the release of their franchise, Grand Theft Auto. Their latest game is GTA 5 that has been one of the most played games all over the globe. The game gives the players an option to play in two different gaming modes: story mode and online mode. Read more to know about GTA 5.

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions related to GTA 5. Recently, “how to increase FPS in GTA 5" has been one of the most asked questions of the gaming fraternity. Weel, we have picked up these questions and have answered them. Read more to know how to reduce FPS in GTA 5.

How to increase FPS in GTA 5?

There is a possibility that your pc could be lagging and it needs some upgrades to run a heavy game file from GTA V. This could be the main reason for an FPS drop in the game. Thus upgrading your processor could be an easy technique to increase FPS in GTA V. Adding another RAM could be the best upgrade option available for you as it is the easiest and probably the least expensive. Replace the old graphics card with a newer model which might help to increase the FPS in GTA V. Here are some other techniques to reduce FPS in GTA V.

Screen refresh rate can be decreased

Can reduce the post-processing effects fo the game

Can disable the AAA filtering

Reduce the game population

Disable V Sync and tessellation

Grass quality, water quality, shadows, and reflections can be reduced

Texture detail value and draw distance can be set according to the system’s performance

More about GTA 5

The makers have announced that they are going to remove the biggest update for GTA 5 in the year 2020. They have been calling it the summer update but the nothing has been released yet. There are a number of expectations from the makers to include some new missions and heists. They have not released any confirm date for the GTA 5 new update. But the latest weekly update might have a hint for the upcoming GTA 5 new update. The latest weekly update was valid until August 11, which is very unusual. Because this update has been stretched out, players have been speculating that the upcoming update is on its way.

