Are Pumps Back In Fortnite? Know All About These Weapons In Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. Lately, all the players have been wondering if pumps back in Fortnite. Continue reading to know all about pumps in Season 5.

Are Pumps Back In Fortnite Season 5?

Pumps are not back in Fortnite as of Season 5. There is no news from Epic about their re-release. The weapon was originally "vaulted" during Chapter 2, Season 3, and it was replaced with the Charge Shotgun in matches. For the players who want to still use it, there is good news as it is still available in creative mode. So all those players who are missing this weapon can still get the opportunity to experience from time to time.

There is also a big chance that these Pump guns might be able to make an appearance in Limited Time Modes (LTM) as LTMs often get affected by the pool of available weapons is constantly in flux for these matches. Players should check in regularly to see which is currently being used, especially if they're interested in getting their hands on the solid gold variant.

Vaulted Weapons

It is always exciting when a new season starts to see which old favourites will be making a return to the game.

But it can also be a sad occasion when our favourite weapons are rotated out and placed in the vault for the time being.

Here is every weapon that was vaulted at the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Burst Assault Rifle Epic/Legendary Pump Shotgun Legendary Combat Shotgun Epic/Legendary Tactical SMG Revolver Fire Trap Scoped Assault Rifle LMG



Unvaulted Weapons

Here is every weapon that was unvaulted at the start of Season 5: Heavy Assault Rifle Tactical Assault Rifle Tactical Shotgun Charge Shotgun Double Barrel Shotgun P90 (Epic/Legendary) SMG (Common-Rare) Pistol (Epic/Legendary) Storm Scout Rifle Balloons



