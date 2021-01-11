Genshin Impact Cuijue Slope: Obtain A Hidden Quest At The Peak Of This Mountain

The in-game description of this Genshin Impact quest says that "The Treasure Hoarders' notes state that the highest peak of Cuijue Slope may be home to buried treasure." This means that the highest peak in Cuijue Slope is where there will be a shovel in the ground and you will get a prompt to "Dig" in order to make the quest chest appear. Share Not Your Treasures is the name of the quest that you can obtain by reaching this peak. Continue reading for a brief walkthrough on it.

Genshin Impact Cuijue Slope

Follow the steps below to obtain the hidden quest. You will have to read the Worn Letter inside the ruins and then do some digging in order to get your hands on this quest.

Defeat the Ruin Guard that is at the entrance of the ruins in Guili Plains.

There will be a Worn Letter in the centre of the room. Interact with it.

Next step is to Light the bonfire by using a Pyro character.

Some enemies will spawn now, just defeat all of them and read the scribbled notes.

Now you need to find the treasure's location which can be done by going to the highest peak in Cuijue Slope. There will be a shovel in the ground and you will get a prompt to "Dig" for making the quest chest to appear.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact

Diluc (Pyro, Claymore)

Venti (Anemo, Bow)

Qiqi (Ice, Sword)

Razor (Electro, Claymore)

Fischl (Electro, Bow)

Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact

Jean (Anemo, Sword)

Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm)

Chongyun (Ice, Claymore)

Traveler (Anemo, Sword)

Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact

Mona (Water, Catalyst)

Barbara (Water, Catalyst)

Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst)

Traveler (Geo, Sword)

Klee (Pyro, Catalyst)

Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact

Lisa (Electro, Catalyst)

Kaeyta (Ice, Sword)

Noelle (Geo, Claymore)

Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst)

Xingqiu (Water, Sword)

Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact

Amber (Pyro, Bow)

Genshin Impact download

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



