How To Summon Shenron In DBFZ? A Detailed Step-by-step Guide

Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the most popular fighting games from Bandai Namco. The video game features elements of air-dashers which comes with much-simplified game mechanics. If you have played the game before, it is likely that you are well acquainted with the title and how it works, but you may not be familiar with how to summon certain DBFZ characters. The Sheron is one of the entities that you may want to summon in the game. It comes with various abilities and could be very helpful for the players. However, the game doesn't offer much guidance on how to summon Shenron in DBFZ. So, if you are one of the players having trouble with summoning the Eternal Dragon, this DBFZ guide will help you with complete steps.

How to summon Shenron in DBFZ?

While Shenron is not quite as powerful as it was in the manga series, the powerful dragon can still prove to be quite useful, considering his abilities. However, if you are looking to summon this creature, you will need a total of seven Dragon Balls. The best way to obtain these Dragon Balls is by earning them through battles.

Fill the bars

Once you get into a battle. you will see a meter at the bottom of the screen indicating ones that are already filled and ones that are empty. You will need to fill each one of them which can be achieved using the combo that is performed during the fight.

Combo hits

You will get your first Dragon Ball when you do a combo which has 10+ hits. For the next ball, you will need a combo that has 20+ hits. Similarly, the third one will require 30+ hits, and so on. To get the final one, you will need to hit a combo that needs to be 70+.

Summon the dragon

Collecting the required Dragon Balls will fill up the Dragon Balls bar indicated at the bottom, allowing you to finally summon the dragon. Now, you will perform a Light attack combo and Shenron will emerge. Once it appears, you will be able to choose one of the four wishes.

Image credits: Bandai Namco