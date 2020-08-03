Fortnite Leaks Reveal hints About Upcoming Cars Update; Know Details

Finally, the Fortnite Season 3 new Battle Royale 13.30 update was rolled out on July 21 and the all the players were wishing that the cars would return to the game. The rumours and leaks have raised the question of when will cars be returning to Fortnite. However, until now, there has been no official development in terms of Cars in Fortnite. But, there is a hint passed by Epic Games which could determine much more than you can expect. So, if you are wondering about cars in Fortnite, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Fortnite leaks - Fortnite Cars update details

Epic Games has a unique way of hinting its gaming community about upcoming updates. As of now, players find it hard to understand when will Fortnite cars update roll out because we are in the final month of the Fortnite Season 3. Nevertheless, many Fortnite leaks are speculating that Epic Games might just roll out cars in the next season because in a recent post by Fortnite China, Epic Games hinted the release of the cars soon.

A Reddit user shared a post by Fortnite China which clearly shows that the cars might roll out soon. In the post, the game's official handle said that "the cars will go online soon". It also mentioned that currently "the whole continental sea, land and air are covered". This could mean many things but it reportedly reveals that the Fortnite developers are things to release cars in the next season.

When to expect Fortnite cars update to roll out?

However, we cannot say it for sure because many times several leaks revealed a date and the cars did not come out during the time. But, we all can wait for Epic Games to officially announce Fortnite cars update on its social media handles. Players can now expect that the game might soon enough feature cars in its upcoming updates and one can also expect some major changes in the game, until then, boats are going to make up for movement.

