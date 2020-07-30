Where Is Rapids Rest In Fortnite Season 3? Learn How To Collect 300 Stones Here

After Fortnite Season 3 came out, players went into a frenzy because of all the new updates that came with it especially the new and creative challenges. However, where players are enjoying the flooded map and the new challenges, a single mission from Fortnite Week 7 Challenges has got them confused. They need to collect 300 stones from the Rapids Rest location.

But, most importantly they need to know where is Rapids Rest in Fornite map. If you are also confused about Rapids Rest location, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Atlantean Fishstick Skin Rolled Out; The New Fish Skin In Fortnite Is What You're Missing

Where is Rapids Rest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3?

Players find it difficult to spot places in the Fortnite Season 3 map when the place is not named on the map. To find such innate places, players have to go in search themselves. However, this is not the first time that Fortnite has given a challenge that asks its gaming community to find places that are not mentioned on the map, but this mission is easier than most of the Fortnite Week 7 Challenges.

Also Read | Why are all the whirlpools disabled in Fortnite? When will they return?

Image ~ Screenshot from Fortnite

Rapids Rest location in Fortnite Chapter 2 season 3 is quite easy to find out. All a player needs to do to reach the location is to find out where is Lazy Lake in the map. Once you reach Lazy Lake it would be easier for you to find Rapids Rest to complete this task from Fortnite Week 7 Challenges.

The place is located in a little campground on the edge of the rapids near Lazy Lake. To reach the exact spot, go to the east of Lazy Lake and you would find Rapids Rest is located in this riverbed area mentioned in the map above.

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks: Can you buy Summer Legends Bundle with VBucks? Details inside

How to collect 300 stones from Rapids Rest location in Fortnite Season 3?

When it comes to collecting Stone at Rapids Rest location in Fortnite Season 3, players would be able to find several huge boulders near the Canoe and little guard cabin. All a player needs to do is land in the above-mentioned place in Team Rumble at the start of a match. Then they can easily grab those precious resources before other players come. make sure to go to the spot with your favourite Pickaxe to collect 300 stones from Rapids Rest location in Fortnite.

Also Read | Where Is The Yacht In Fortnite Map? Learn How And Where To Land Here