Are Traps Back In 'Fortnite'? How To Use And Where Exactly Can You Find These Traps?

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. Fortnight is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. There are a number of different features like traps to kill your opponent easily.

Are traps back in Fortnite?

Traps happen to be some of the most used explosives in Fortnite. But this feature was removed from the game. Players have been sharing videos about missing this feature. But now, a number of players have been asking things like are 'traps back in Fortnite'.

One can check the Fortnite official website for the same. But if you still haven’t figured it out if traps are really back or not, we have got you covered. Read more to know if traps are back in Fortnite.

The players have been extremely happy to see traps back in Fortnite. But the makers have not included it in the classic mode. They have brought in traps back in another game mode which is known as High Explosives LTM. The player can now play this game mode if they really miss using traps.

Fortnite: High Explosives is a game mode that includes only explosive items like explosive weapons, rockets and grenades. Players have been waiting for the traps to get back for about 9 months now. Getting back this item has certainly gained much popularity amongst the hardcore Fortnite fans.

Source: Nebu Designs twitter

A popular streamer spoke to an entertainment portal about his views on removing traps from the game. He said that traps were a good thing because they literally prevented 'dumb kids' from jumping in the player’s box. He says that it’s literally the meta nowadays, that any player just jumps into another player’s box.

Recent Updates from Fortnite

Other than this, the makers have also introduced the Summer Splash update that is basically a rotation of LTMs such as Fog of War (formerly Sneaky Silencers), Close Encounters, Unvaulted, Catch! and more. The players can also notice these classic LTMs getting some Summer Splash refreshment with a number of additional new features.

Some of the new LTMs will be introduced in a future update and it will include new takes on Operation: Knockout, a battle royale mode and a game of elimination-powered upgrades. Summer Splash will also have a number of new outfits and Shop items. All these items will be inspired by all elements related to summer: Sand, sea, sports, and good food.

