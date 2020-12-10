How To Show FPS In Cyberpunk 2077? Step-By-Step Guide To Open The FPS Counter

Cyberpunk 2077 has just been released and the fans are asking a lot of questions about the game. They are currently asking how to show FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 because of the number of irregularities experienced. So to answer their question, how to show FPS in Cyberpunk 2077, we have listed all the information we had about it. Read more about how to show FPS in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to show FPS in Cyberpunk 2077

Open Cyberpunk 2077 on steam

Click on Steam on the top left corner of the window

Open settings

Look for In-game tab in the settings window

Select In-game FPS option in the tap and choose your preferred location

Choose if you cant the Cyberpunk 2077 FPS counter in high contrast or not

Save the settings and open the game

The players have recently been talking about Cyberpunk 2077 FPS counter in order to change their display settings. They can use the MSI Afterburner also for the same. A number of the players have also been complaining about the low FPS rate experienced by them. But the makers recently released a patch note that has fixed some of those issues. Some players have claimed that their FPS rate directly jumped from 20 to 60 FPS after the update. But to help you out we have also listed another technique to improve your performance if you are facing any issues with FPS in Cyberpunk 2077.

Open the Cyberpunk 2077 settings

Click on the Graphics tab

Look for "Cascaded Shadows Resolution"

Try turning it off. The players can also switch the setting to Medium/Low

Restart the game.

More about Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their, The Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

