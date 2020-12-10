AC Odyssey Silver Vein Location Guide: Here Are The 6 Silver Vein Locations

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey players will need to find a total of 6 Silver Vein members which will be present in different locations. Now each of these Silver Veins will have a different level, ranging from Level 10 up to Level 50. Starting the quest is possible at Level 10 or higher, but it increases in level difficulty, so you’ll have to constantly level up while hunting down each Silver Vein.

AC Odyssey Silver Vein Location

Silver Vein Location #1, Epiktetos the Forthcoming - Located at the Sanctuary of Delphi, Grand Mount Parnassos, Phokis. By killing this Silver Vein, you’ll be able to earn Agamemnon’s Gauntlets

Silver Vein Location #2, The Chimera - Located at the Beach Encampment, Steropes Bay, Andros. By killing this Silver Vein, you’ll be able to earn the Boots of Agamemnon

Silver Vein Location #3, The Centaur of Euboea - Located in the Abandoned Mine, Mount Dirfi, Euboea. By killing this Silver Vein, you’ll be able to earn Agamemnon’s Waistband

Silver Vein Location #4, The Silver Griffin - Located on Prasonisia Island, Tavern Point, Mykonos. By killing this Silver Vein, you’ll be able to earn Agamemnon’s Body Armor

Silver Vein Location #5, Machaon the Feared - Located in the Patrai Military Shipyard, Mount Panachaikos, Achaia. By killing this Silver Vein, you’ll be able to earn Agamemnon’s Helmet.

Silver Vein Location #6, Polemon the Wise - Located in Teichos of Herakles, Erymanthos Peaks, Achaia. By killing this Silver Vein, you’ll be able to earn the Elysian Axe

AC Odyssey Guide:

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

