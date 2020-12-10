AC Odyssey Silver Vein Location Guide: Here Are The 6 Silver Vein Locations

Quick links:
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey players will need to find a total of 6 Silver Vein members which will be present in different locations. Now each of these Silver Veins will have a different level, ranging from Level 10 up to Level 50. Starting the quest is possible at Level 10 or higher, but it increases in level difficulty, so you’ll have to constantly level up while hunting down each Silver Vein.
Silver Vein Location #1, Epiktetos the Forthcoming - Located at the Sanctuary of Delphi, Grand Mount Parnassos, Phokis. By killing this Silver Vein, you’ll be able to earn Agamemnon’s Gauntlets
Silver Vein Location #2, The Chimera - Located at the Beach Encampment, Steropes Bay, Andros. By killing this Silver Vein, you’ll be able to earn the Boots of Agamemnon
Silver Vein Location #3, The Centaur of Euboea - Located in the Abandoned Mine, Mount Dirfi, Euboea. By killing this Silver Vein, you’ll be able to earn Agamemnon’s Waistband
Silver Vein Location #4, The Silver Griffin - Located on Prasonisia Island, Tavern Point, Mykonos. By killing this Silver Vein, you’ll be able to earn Agamemnon’s Body Armor
Silver Vein Location #5, Machaon the Feared - Located in the Patrai Military Shipyard, Mount Panachaikos, Achaia. By killing this Silver Vein, you’ll be able to earn Agamemnon’s Helmet.
Silver Vein Location #6, Polemon the Wise - Located in Teichos of Herakles, Erymanthos Peaks, Achaia. By killing this Silver Vein, you’ll be able to earn the Elysian Axe
