Ark Halloween Skins: Get To Know All New Skins From 'Fear Evolved' Event

Ark Halloween skins have arrived with a lot more features in the fourth Fear Evolved event. Read on to know more about what's to come this Halloween in Ark.

Halloween is a time when all the games come up with new events, skins, and more to increase player immersion. Games celebrate the festival of horror with its players through these goodies and events. Ark: Survival Evolved also takes part in the festivities each year. It celebrates the festival by releasing Ark Halloween skins and events. Ark: Fear Evolved is the Halloween event that has been announced and it will bring a new set of skins and a whole lot more to the game.

Ark Halloween Skins

Ark is holding its Fear Evolved event to celebrate the festival of Halloween with its players. This Ark Halloween event will bring all the spooky and terrifying goodness that Halloween is popular for. Fear Evolved is the 4th event that has graced Ark. These events are held to increase player immersion during the festive period. This event will run from October 22nd to November 6th. The players will get a whole new set of Ark Halloween skins, chibis, colours, and more. Here are all the features coming to Ark during the Fear Evolved event:

Ark Halloween Skins

  • Reaper Swimsuit Skin
  • Jack-O-Lantern Swimsuit Skin
  • Reaper
  • Bulbdog
  • Rex
  • Basilisk
  • Snow Owl
  • Mantis
  • Direwolf

Rates

  • 2X Breeding (mating interval, egg hatch speed, and maturation)
  • 2X Player XP

Encounters

  • Ghost Reaper (Surface reapers)
  • Ghost Bulldog
  • Ghost Rex
  • Ghost Basilisk
  • Ghost Snow Owl
  • Ghost Mantis
  • Ghost Direwolf

Chibis

  • Skeletal Giganotosaurus
  • Skeletal Quetzal
  • Skeletal Jerboa
  • Skeletal Bronto
  • Skeletal Stego
  • Skeletal Trike
  • Skeletal Raptor
  • Skeletal Rex
  • Skeletal Carnotaurus
  • Bone Wyvern
  • Zombie Wyvern

Emotes

  • Scare Emote
  • Knock Emote

Colours

  • Vermillion
  • ActualBlack
  • MidnightBlue
  • MediumAutumn
  • DarkWarmGray
  • Orange
  • DarkLavender
  • Jade

There is also a lot of content that will be making a comeback in the Halloween season, check it out below:

Skins

  • Pumpkin Helmet Skin
  • Headless Costume Skin
  • Hockey Mask Skin
  • Araneo Swimsuit Skins
  • Onyx Swimsuit Skins
  • Vampire Dodo Swimsuit Skins

Colours

  • Dino Darker Grey
  • Dino Light Blue
  • Dino Dark Yellow
  • DragonBase1
  • Light Brown
  • Light Grey
  • Dino Light Brown
  • Dino Dark Brown
  • DragonFire

Emotes

  • Zombie Emote
  • Dance Emote
  • Panic Emote

Encounters

  • DodoRex (Untamable Boss)
  • DodoWyvern (Untamable Boss)
  • Zomdodo
  • Zombie Fire Wyvern (claimable & persist after Fear Evolved)
  • Zombie Lightning Wyvern (claimable & persist after Fear Evolved)
  • Zombie Poison Wyvern (claimable & persist after Fear Evolved)
  • Skeletal Giganotosaurus
  • Skeletal Quetzal
  • Skeletal Jerboa
  • Bone Fire Wyvern
  • Skeletal Bronto
  • Skeletal Stego
  • Skeletal Trike
  • Skeletal Raptor
  • Skeletal Rex
  • Skeletal Carnotaurus

Ark: Survival evolved is available to play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

