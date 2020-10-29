Ark Halloween Skins: Get To Know All New Skins From 'Fear Evolved' Event

Halloween is a time when all the games come up with new events, skins, and more to increase player immersion. Games celebrate the festival of horror with its players through these goodies and events. Ark: Survival Evolved also takes part in the festivities each year. It celebrates the festival by releasing Ark Halloween skins and events. Ark: Fear Evolved is the Halloween event that has been announced and it will bring a new set of skins and a whole lot more to the game.

Ark Halloween Skins

Ark is holding its Fear Evolved event to celebrate the festival of Halloween with its players. This Ark Halloween event will bring all the spooky and terrifying goodness that Halloween is popular for. Fear Evolved is the 4th event that has graced Ark. These events are held to increase player immersion during the festive period. This event will run from October 22nd to November 6th. The players will get a whole new set of Ark Halloween skins, chibis, colours, and more. Here are all the features coming to Ark during the Fear Evolved event:

Ark Halloween Skins

Reaper Swimsuit Skin

Jack-O-Lantern Swimsuit Skin

Reaper

Bulbdog

Rex

Basilisk

Snow Owl

Mantis

Direwolf

Rates

2X Breeding (mating interval, egg hatch speed, and maturation)

2X Player XP

Encounters

Ghost Reaper (Surface reapers)

Ghost Bulldog

Ghost Rex

Ghost Basilisk

Ghost Snow Owl

Ghost Mantis

Ghost Direwolf

Chibis

Skeletal Giganotosaurus

Skeletal Quetzal

Skeletal Jerboa

Skeletal Bronto

Skeletal Stego

Skeletal Trike

Skeletal Raptor

Skeletal Rex

Skeletal Carnotaurus

Bone Wyvern

Zombie Wyvern

Emotes

Scare Emote

Knock Emote

Colours

Vermillion

ActualBlack

MidnightBlue

MediumAutumn

DarkWarmGray

Orange

DarkLavender

Jade

There is also a lot of content that will be making a comeback in the Halloween season, check it out below:

Skins

Pumpkin Helmet Skin

Headless Costume Skin

Hockey Mask Skin

Araneo Swimsuit Skins

Onyx Swimsuit Skins

Vampire Dodo Swimsuit Skins

Colours

Dino Darker Grey

Dino Light Blue

Dino Dark Yellow

DragonBase1

Light Brown

Light Grey

Dino Light Brown

Dino Dark Brown

DragonFire

Emotes

Zombie Emote

Dance Emote

Panic Emote

Encounters

DodoRex (Untamable Boss)

DodoWyvern (Untamable Boss)

Zomdodo

Zombie Fire Wyvern (claimable & persist after Fear Evolved)

Zombie Lightning Wyvern (claimable & persist after Fear Evolved)

Zombie Poison Wyvern (claimable & persist after Fear Evolved)

Skeletal Giganotosaurus

Skeletal Quetzal

Skeletal Jerboa

Bone Fire Wyvern

Skeletal Bronto

Skeletal Stego

Skeletal Trike

Skeletal Raptor

Skeletal Rex

Skeletal Carnotaurus

Ark: Survival evolved is available to play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

