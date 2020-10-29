Ark Halloween Skins: Get To Know All New Skins From 'Fear Evolved' Event

Quick links:
Halloween is a time when all the games come up with new events, skins, and more to increase player immersion. Games celebrate the festival of horror with its players through these goodies and events. Ark: Survival Evolved also takes part in the festivities each year. It celebrates the festival by releasing Ark Halloween skins and events. Ark: Fear Evolved is the Halloween event that has been announced and it will bring a new set of skins and a whole lot more to the game.
Ark is holding its Fear Evolved event to celebrate the festival of Halloween with its players. This Ark Halloween event will bring all the spooky and terrifying goodness that Halloween is popular for. Fear Evolved is the 4th event that has graced Ark. These events are held to increase player immersion during the festive period. This event will run from October 22nd to November 6th. The players will get a whole new set of Ark Halloween skins, chibis, colours, and more. Here are all the features coming to Ark during the Fear Evolved event:
There is also a lot of content that will be making a comeback in the Halloween season, check it out below:
Ark: Survival evolved is available to play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
