Genshin Impact: Who Is Varka In The MMORPG Game? Get The Tier List

The free-to-play Genshin Impact game was finally launched on September 28, 2020. The game revolves around an original story with many characters to choose from to make up a party of four. The developer company miHoYo has kept the game entirely different from an MMORPG by keeping a player's world unique to them, even with the option to play with friends. The RPG game is said to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This free-to-play game is now released for all the platforms including Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4. The game has several incredible characters, but "Varka" in the game has been a quite mysterious one. And so, many players are wondering about Varka Genshin Impact. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to get & use Star Glitters in the MMRPG game? Know details

Who is Varka in Genshin Impact?

The game has not revealed much about Varka. However, through the story of Razor a lot of light fell on him. Varka Genshin Impact is the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius. Half a year before the Traveler arrives in Mondstadt, he departed on an expedition with the city's elite forces, leaving Jean (another playable character) as the Acting Grand Master in his absence.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to use Original resin in the MMORPG game?

Genshin Impact Characters

Genshin Impact tier list

For the S Tier

Diluc for DPS

Fischl for Support

Qiqi as Healer

Venti for Support

For the A Tier

Barbara as Healer

Chongyun for DPS

Jean as Healer

Keqing for DPS

Mona for DPS

Razor for DPS

Traveller (Anemo) for Support

Xiangling for DPS, Support

Xiao for DPS

For the B Tier

Kaeya for Support

Klee for DPS

Ningguang for DPS

Sucrose for Support

Traveller (Geo) for Support

Xingqiu for Support

For the C Tier

Beidou for DPS

Bennett for DPS, Support

Lisa for Support

Noelle for DPS, Healer

Also Read | Genshin Impact Battle Pass system guide: How to get a Battle Pass?

How to get characters in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is a quite interesting game which requires you to acquire new characters in Genshin Impact using "Wishes". Unlike the name, Wishes are like chests that allow you to exchange rare currencies in the gacha game in exchange for random rewards such as a new character. While some Wishes can be used anytime, there are others which are only available for a limited time.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to find Nameless Treasure in MMORPG game?