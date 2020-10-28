Genshin Impact: Who Is Varka In The MMORPG Game? Get The Tier List

Quick links:
The free-to-play Genshin Impact game was finally launched on September 28, 2020. The game revolves around an original story with many characters to choose from to make up a party of four. The developer company miHoYo has kept the game entirely different from an MMORPG by keeping a player's world unique to them, even with the option to play with friends. The RPG game is said to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This free-to-play game is now released for all the platforms including Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4. The game has several incredible characters, but "Varka" in the game has been a quite mysterious one. And so, many players are wondering about Varka Genshin Impact. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
The game has not revealed much about Varka. However, through the story of Razor a lot of light fell on him. Varka Genshin Impact is the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius. Half a year before the Traveler arrives in Mondstadt, he departed on an expedition with the city's elite forces, leaving Jean (another playable character) as the Acting Grand Master in his absence.
Genshin Impact is a quite interesting game which requires you to acquire new characters in Genshin Impact using "Wishes". Unlike the name, Wishes are like chests that allow you to exchange rare currencies in the gacha game in exchange for random rewards such as a new character. While some Wishes can be used anytime, there are others which are only available for a limited time.
