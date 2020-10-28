Fall Guys Makers To Bring In A New Godzilla-themed Skin To Their Game

Fall Guys has been one of the most popular free to play game currently. The game recently gained a lot of popularity after streamers started to play this game. Since then, the makers have been able to keep the players hooked to their game with a number of new changes to the game. Some new Fall Guys skins have also hit the servers and the fans are certainly curious about them. Read more about Fall Guys Godzilla skin.

Also Read | Fall Guys Update 1.07 Patch Notes That You Must Check Out

Also Read | Fall Guys PS4 Controls: Here's Complete Guide To Simplistic Controls

Fall Guys Godzilla Skin

LOL



I can't explain how excited I am to let you know that GODZILLA will be coming to Fall Guys next week



THE GODZILLA@TOHO_GODZILLA



THE ACTUAL GODZILLA



LITERALLY GODZILLA



OFFICIAL GODZILLA



Better start getting your crowns together now 👀 pic.twitter.com/cMgUdqHCgX — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 27, 2020

Fall Guys have recently brought in new skins for their Godzilla Day. The Godzilla skins have gotten so much attention on social media. The game’s Twitter handle also shared a short tweet that said, “LOL. I can't explain how excited I am to let you know that GODZILLA will be coming to Fall Guys next week. THE GODZILLA @TOHO_GODZILLA. THE ACTUAL GODZILLA. LITERALLY GODZILLA. OFFICIAL GODZILLA. Better start getting your crowns together now”. The fans have been loving this new skin and are constantly sharing a number of fan reaction about the same. Here are some popular fan reactions about the new Fall Guys Godzilla Day skin.

Godzilla lookin mighty thicccccc pic.twitter.com/3hd1HGdGv0 — Sana Fan Boy (@PautheSiopau) October 27, 2020

@LiamOfBaltimore @BennyOmega13 did not expect this, but I am totally saving for it! — Taylor Rexroth (@TaylorRexroth) October 27, 2020

Woah is he going to be gigantic? pic.twitter.com/0gIdl41Bxt — Taco Paco (@TacoPac48038181) October 27, 2020

Also Read | Fall Guys Legendary Skins: Check Out This List Of Skins In Fall Guys Knockout

Fall Guys Update

🔥 FALL GUYS SEASON 2 🔥



IT IS LITERALLY LIVE RIGHT NOW



RT if LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO#FallGuysSeason2 pic.twitter.com/YPohsggNC8 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 8, 2020

Fall Guys Season 2 is live now and the makers have constantly been updating it. They recently released a Fall Guys 1.10 update that has certainly made a lot of changes to the gameplay. These changes made by the 1.10 update were made after receiving a number of player reviews online. The makers have shared the information on their social media accounts and have thus gained a lot of popularity inline. To help out the players, we have also listed all the changes made by Fall Guys 1.10 Update. Here are the Patch Notes for Fall Guys 1.10 update.

Sorted the party members first when cycling in spectator mode

Fixed Crash on Arabic region settings

Fixed sending to much data for parties with the Show selector

Jump Showdown: Fixed some of the speed issues face by players

Hex-a-Gone: Fixed the colour reset pattern of the floor

Hex-a-Gone: VFX clarity improvements

Hex-a-Gone: Addressed some Performance issues

Makers have also reduced the number of disconnections from round to round

Changed the DLC Store image for Season 2

More about Fall Guys

Fall Guys is one of the most popular game since it was made free by the PS plus makers. It is basically an obstacle race where the player needs to survive all the races in order to win the game. The game was released on August 4 and it has been developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. This game is best enjoyed with all your friends trying to beat you at some of the most difficult maps. There are a number of different maps to play on but the game does not give the option to choose any particular maps.

Also Read | Fall Guys 1.10 Update Patch Notes : Know Everything About The New Update

Also Read | Fall Guys Makers Add The Sonic Skin To Their Game: Know More About The Mediatonic Release