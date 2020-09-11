Barcelona Fifa 21 Ratings: Here Are The Ratings For The Upcoming Game; Check Out

Fifa 21 ratings have been released and the players have certainly been shocked. EA has been known for giving unexpected turns to the player ratings. Barcelona Fifa 21 player ratings are one of the points in the game that has been getting a lot of attention lately. The players want to know about Fifa 21 Ratings in the game, so we have listed down all the Fifa 21 ratings for the Barcelona players. Read more to know about Fifa 21 player ratings and more.

Barcelona Fifa 21 ratings

Lionel Messi: 93

Marc-André ter Stegen: 90

Luis Suarez: 87

Antonie Griezman: 87

Sergio Busquets: 87

Pique:86

Jordi Alba: 86

Miralem Pjanic: 85

Clement Linglet:85

Frenkie De Jong: 85

Barcelona Fifa 21 ratings have certainly had a slight difference this year. The Barcelona fans might be a bit disappointed as a number of player ratings have fallen. Lusi Suarez, Antonie Griezman, Sergio Busquets, and Pique all happen to be amongst the players whose ratings have fallen. Aside from the team rating, Messi has managed to take up the position of the top-rated player in Fifa 21.

His 93 rating cannot be overtaken by his contenders, Ronaldo (92) and Kevin De Bruyne (91). A massive downfall in the player ratings was already expected because of the team’s performance in the last season. They suffered an 8-2 record-breaking loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and even failed to win the La Liga that was snatched by Real Madrid. The rest of the Fifa 21 player rating will be released as the release date of the game comes closer.

Fifa 21 Release Date

Fifa 21 release date has been confirmed the EA. The game is being released on October 9, 2020, and the players can pre-order the game now. With the Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, Career Mode Homegrown Talent and other benefits. There are three different editions of the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every Fifa 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

