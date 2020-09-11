Manchester United Fifa 21 Ratings: Here Are The New Player Ratings For The Upcoming FIFA

Fifa 21 ratings have been released and have taken many players by surprise. EA certainly has a thing for giving unexpected turns to the player ratings. Manchester United Fifa 21 player ratings are one of the points in the game that has been getting a lot of attention lately. The players want to know about Fifa 21 Ratings in the game so we have listed down all the Fifa 21 ratings for the Manchester United players. Read more to know about Fifa 21 player ratings and more.

Manchester United Fifa Ratings

Bruno Fernandes:

Overall-87, Pace-77 Shooting-83 Passing-88 Dribbling-85 Defence-68 Physical-75

David De Gea: 86

Overall-86 Pace-88 Shooting-81 Passing-78 Dribbling- 89 Defence-57 Physical-82

Paul Pogba: 86

Overall-86 Pace-73 Shooting-81 Passing-86 Dribbling- 85 Defence-66 Physical- 85

Marcus Rashford:

Overall-85 Pace-91 Shooting-83 Passing-78 Dribbling- 85 Defence-45 Physical- 78

Aaron Wan Bissaka: 83

Overall-83 Pace-86 Shooting-51 Passing-68 Dribbling- 80 Defence-87 Physical-74

All these ratings have been picked up from the official EA Website

Manchester United Fifa 21 ratings have certainly had a slight difference this year. Manchester United players have certainly improved their game which has affected their Fifa 21 ratings. Players like Marcus Rashford have shown improvements in the game. As the makers have released the top 100 player ratings of the game. A total of 5 player ratings are currently available. Paul Pogba, who is a key member of the current Manchester United squad, has faced a decline in his Fifa 21 ratings. This might be because of his average performance in the last season. The latest addition to the team, Bruno Fernandes happens to be one of the most highly-rated players form the overall squad. David De Gea also joins Bruno Fernandes in the top-rated Fifa 21 players’ bandwagon.

More about Fifa 21 release

The Fifa 21 release date has been confirmed the EA. The game is being released on October 9, 2020, and the players can pre-order the game now. With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, Career Mode Homegrown Talent and other benefits. There are three different editions of the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every Fifa 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

