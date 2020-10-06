AS Val Warzone Loadout: Best Attachments For The Assault Rifle

Activision and Infinity Ward recently released the much-awaited Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale component Warzone. And just like any other season update, developers introduced fans to an array of new content including a new Armored Royale mode, the Metro station fast travel system and others. However, one of the biggest game-changers is the addition of a new AS Val suppressed assault rifle which players can unlock in both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The AS Val is certainly one of the most lethal assault rifles you can have in COD Warzone. The AR is a Russian weapon which offers an excellent fire rate and features a built-in suppressor. The weapon can be unlocked at tier 31.

Also Read | Call Of Duty League Considers Setting Up A "bubble" To Conduct 2021 Season

AS Val Warzone loadouts

AS Val is clearly a highly destructive weapon in Warzone and Modern Warfare games; however, players can choose to customize the assault rifle using a number of interesting loadouts to maximize its overall strength on the battlefield. Here are the best AS Val attachments that every player needs to try out:

Barrel – VLK 200mm Osa

– VLK 200mm Osa Stock – VLK Strelok

– VLK Strelok Optic – VLK 3.0x Optic

– VLK 3.0x Optic Ammunition – 30 Round Mags

– 30 Round Mags Perk – Sleight of Hand

Also Read | COD Warzone Adds New Game Mode Armored Royale Quads In The Latest Update

Along with the new AS Val assault rifle, Infinity Ward has also added a bolt action SP-R 208 Marksman rifle to the latest season. The SP-R 208 Marksman rifle is a tier 15 unlock.

Also Read | COD: Modern Warfare, Warzone Season 6 To Bring Two New Operators, Underground Subway

The new season is available across major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. The season update is live on servers and it can be downloaded right now. The update size is around 22.66GB for the Xbox One, while it is just 19.3 GB for the PlayStation 4. As for Windows PC, the download size is 57GB. However, if you do not own COD Modern Warfare, the file size will come down to just 25.5GB for Warzone. Modern Warfare owners on PS4 and Xbox One will also need to download the compatibility packs on their consoles.

Also Read | Warzone Season 6 Easter Egg: Learn How To Find And Complete Subway Easter Egg

Image credits: Call of Duty