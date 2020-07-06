Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leak Gives Fans An Insight Into The Improved Gameplay

The PS5 launch event had given fans the opportunity to witness the gameplay of the new Assasins Creed game. But the Assasin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay has been leaked. Players have been loving Assasin’s Creed Valhalla leak, as the game is expected to release in the holiday season of 2020. Read more to know about Assasin’s Creed Valhalla leak.

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Pre Order, Release Date, Price And Other New Details About The Game

Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay leaked

Viewers certainly enjoyed the first view of Assasin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay during the launch of PS5. The video has recently been leaked but it is not confirmed who is the brains behind it. The video went viral in a matter of minutes of its release and the fans have been loving the gameplay. It looks very similar to Assassin's Creed Odyssey’s gameplay but with a number of changes and improvements.

Also Read | PS Plus Free Games July 2020: NBA 2K20, Rise Of Tomb Raider And Erica

Source: Ubisoft official website

The makers have also released the trailer of the game which has given the audience further insight into the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay. The gamers also suggest that the gameplay would be much better on the next-generation consoles as it would be better powered than the present ones. It is a work in progress gameplay and does not represent the final output of Assasin’s Creed Valhalla.

Also Read | Where Is The Secret FBI Facility In GTA 5 And What Happens At This Secret Facility?

More about Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an upcoming open-world action game that has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. This is the 12th addition and the 22nd release to the Assassin's Creed franchise. The game is also a continuation of the 2018 game, Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Reportedly, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is going to be set in 873 AD and it will showcase an alternative history to the Vikings trying to invade Britain. The player gets the option to choose Eivor, a Viking raider who gets involved in the fight between the Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order. The makers have also released details about additional abilities of the main character, Eivor.

Also Read | Where Is Beekers Garage In GTA 5 And What Is So Special About This Garage?

The makers have confirmed that the new addition to the game will have throwing axes.

Eivor can easily start to wield two items and the makers have confirmed that it would be "pretty much all combinations of weapons".

The classic assassin's hidden blade is going to be back but this time it is not as secret as it used to be. The blader can be seen in a chamber on the topside of Eivor's gauntlet.

Also Read | How To Earn GTA $100,000 In Just 60 Seconds? Easy Ways To Earn Money In GTA