How To Earn A Watch In COD Warzone And Modern Warfare Via Call Of Duty: Mobile

The Call Of Duty Mobile Season 6 "Once Upon A Time In Rust" update is now live for all players to play with a brand new battle pass. Players will be able to experience the latest update packed which comes with new modes, a robust Battle Pass, and a host of events that will be coming throughout this season. As part of the update, the game has also added a free in-game watch which Call of Duty: Mobile players can sport in either Warzone or Modern Warfare multiplayer.

Also Read | What Is Armor Satchel In COD Warzone, What It Does, And How To Get It?

How to earn a watch in COD Warzone?

The new watch is certainly a fitting item for the season. It’s a distinct Call of Duty: Mobile themed in-game watch that you will be able to equip for use in COD Warzone. So, if you are wondering how you can actually get the brand new watch, here’s what you need to do:

Also Read | How To Get Tracer Rounds In COD Warzone And COD Points Required To Obtain Them

Step 1: You need to connect your Call of Duty: Mobile account with the same Call of Duty account that you're using for COD Modern Warfare and Warzone.

If you don’t already have an account, you can get one by signing up for a new Call of Duty account. To set up a new Call of Duty account, you can visit the link here: https://profile.callofduty.com/cod/signup. Setting up a new account is an easy process and also offers some awesome benefits. Once you have a new account, you will also be able to cross-play between Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Step 2: For users who already have a Call of Duty account, you simply need to link your accounts. Once your account has been linked, an in-game Modern Warfare watch will be added to your inventory in free-to-play Warzone as a free gift.

Also Read | How To Get Under The Map In Warzone? Gamers Exploit 'Helicopter Under Map' Glitch

Step 3: To locate your free watch, you need to head over to the ‘Watch Select’ menu. It usually takes up to 72 hours for the watch to show up in the game.

In addition, for users who are linking a Call of Duty account with Call of Duty: Mobile for the first time, you will also be eligible to get an Outrider Arctic Soldier for Call of Duty: Mobile. As with the watch, this can also be claimed within 72 hours of linking the accounts.

Also Read | What Is Red Access Card In COD Warzone And What Does The Card Do?

Image credits: Call of Duty: Mobile