Watch Dogs: Legion Skye Larsen Decision Explained: Kill Or Upload?

Watch Dogs: Legion by Ubisoft is one of the major game releases of fall 2020. Players all around the world have bestowed the game with lots of love right after the release on October 29. However, the gaming community is perplexed with a decision which no one saw coming. In the Nowt mission 404, there is a time when the Watch Dogs: Legion asks to choose between killing and uploading Sky Larsen. As interesting as it sounds, the players are confused between the two options as they do not want to miss any important action due to the choices they make. But, it is completely up to you to make the right decision. Nevertheless, here is what happens with either of the choices you make.

Watch Dogs: Legion Skye Larsen decision explained

If you choose to kill Skye Larsen in Watch Dogs: Legion

First of all, looking at the game's theme, Watch Dogs series is a completely violence based game. If you kill Larsen, you not only make Nowt happy with your decision but you also shut down the system and prevent Skye from uploading her consciousness, killing her in the process.

If you choose to upload Skye Larsen in the system

Many players chose to upload Skye to learn what happens next. At first, Nowt will be upset with your decision, she will even question them. However, you will not stop receiving her mission and she will not abandon DedSec rather Nowt will call you and apologise for the same.

What is the right choice between Killing and uploading Skye Larsen in Watch Dogs: Legion?

It is evident that any which ways Skye Larsen is going to die, even if you choose to upload her. You will hear a news report about Larsen's death later on. Also, Nowt 404 mission will continue to occur in the future as well, whether or not you choose to kill Skye or not. So, this means there is no much of a loss in choosing either of the options because there are no significant effects on the story, your characters, or future missions

