Atlantean Fishstick Skin Rolled Out; The New Fish Skin In Fortnite Is What You're Missing

Fortnite Season 3 is getting exciting with each passing day, especially due to the new skins coming up for players to have a great time showing off in the game. While recently the new season brought Atlantis' True King, the Aquaman in the game, people have been going crazy with all the new skins and outfits coming up.

Epic Games revealed in its tweet that new skin has been rolled out in the Aquaman theme for all the players in the game. The new skin in the Fortnite item shop is called the Fishstick skin which has gotten all the players crazy.

The undisputed King of the Seven Seas has arrived ðŸ”±



Battle Pass owners, complete Aquaman Challenges to unlock the Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/qJQpyqBf4f — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 18, 2020

A new Fish skin in Fortnite will surely leave you awestruck

The Fortnite game has been known for hosting characters from incredible superhero universes like Marvel and DC. These characters co-exist in the game making it fun for the fans to play and enjoy each and every game to the fullest. The recent Fortnite Season 3 with a flooded map has been introduced with the Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. When he arrived the players very well knew that new fish skins will arrive in the survival game. Some were even hoping for Atlantis to be added in the map. Nonetheless, a brand new fish skin in Fortnite was rolled out yesterday, i.e. July 23, 2020.

Undersea royalty comes in all shapes and fishes.



Grab the Atlantean Fishstick Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/RKnD0y8RLr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2020

The Atlantean Fishstick skin is unique, creative, and perfect to go around showing off yourself as an Atlantean Warrior. The Fishstick skin comes with a mix of Warrior and Genie-like attire plated with gold and skin plates. The Atlantean Fishstick skin consists of an oversized Goldfish head wearing a cute golden helmet.

Image ~ Epic Games

Players often like collecting new skins. Some are also intrigued by the Fortnite Summer Legends Bundle that was coming out with many new skins and characters in it such as Peely.

While Epic Games keeps adding something new to look forward to, Fortnite has never failed to amaze players when it comes to creativity, humour, and fun. All the Fortnite players will be able to find the brand new Atlantean Fishstick skin in the Fortnite Item Shop.

