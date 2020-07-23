Fortnite Leaks: Can You Buy Summer Legends Bundle With VBucks? Details Inside

Fortnite 13.30 update was recently rolled out a few days back i.e. July 21, 2020. Where many players were expecting some major changes in the game, it has been significantly found that probably not much was there in this new update for the players. Many players who were expecting Fortnite cars to become available in this update are unfairly disappointed too as they could not find any car or transport apart from helicopters and boats in this new update. While the Fortnite update did not excite several gamers, the Fortnite Summer Legends Bundle leaks are surely raising the eyebrows of many people. So if you are ready for some details about the Fortnite leaked skins, do not worry, here is all you need.

Fortnite Summer Legends Bundle details leaked online

The Fortnite leaks recently revealed the launch of the Fortnite Summer Legends Bundle where we can see some cool characters coming in the game especially a banana character in two different avatars. The character looks like a peeled off banana wearing classy shades and cool beachy costumes. The leaks from Lucas7yoshi and Hypex revealed that the name of the Character is surprisingly Peely.

However, this is as cool as it gets because for a player to lay their hands on this set, they need to spend some real money, as per a popular Fortnite leaker FireMonkey. Yes, you read it correctly. Peely will be available for purchase only for people who are ready to buy it by spending some real money and not some VBucks from the game. While many players mourn for the disheartening news, some are furious for why the character is not available to be purchased using Fortnite's VBucks.

Summer Legends bundle can't be bought with V-Bucks and costs actual money. https://t.co/KhOFbZP4lm pic.twitter.com/8G4oFgymuc — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 21, 2020

Nevertheless, this is not the first time that the players have to purchase characters using real money as the Fortnite community has seen bundles enter the shop with all of the Starter Packs demanding actual money instead of V-Bucks from them. It is also been speculated that it is less likely to see these skins being sold individually. This means, if you want to buy the new Peely character and both of his skins, you will certainly have to pay for the entire Fortnite Summer Legends Bundle.

