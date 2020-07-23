Why Are All The Whirlpools Disabled in Fortnite? When Will They Return?

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has brought a gradual change in the playing strategy and gameplay of many players around the world. These changes occurred after Fornite Season 3 introduced everyone with a new flooded Fortnite Map in the game. Some changes include the vanishing of land vehicles such as cars. However, many people are also concerned about why are all the whirlpools disabled in Fortnite. if you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Why are all the whirlpools disabled in Fortnite?

Currently, Whirlpools in Fortnite are quite essential for players as they can fetch free XP in the game to complete the Aquaman challenges. Many players reported this issue on social media saying that with whirlpools disabled in Fortnite, they cannot complete some challenges. Some are even disappointed as they have to travel across while walking in the game.

However, the reason why whirlpools in Fortnite are disabled is something to do with Fortnite's internal glitch. In a tweet posted by Epic Games revealed that the developers are having some issues with whirlpools in Fortnite and this is why they decided to disable them quickly. The tweet mentioned, "Due to an issue, we’re temporarily disabling Whirlpools in all playlists".

When will Whirlpools in Fortnite return?

As many tech enthusiasts have noted, Epic Games is quite quick in fixing problems and glitches. It generally resolves issues in a short time of ten days. This is the reason why many Fortnite gamers expected the return of whirlpools quickly, however, it has been more than ten days and they have taken this to social media to complain and find out when exactly they would be able to use whirlpools in the game again.

However, as of now, nothing has been officially said by Epic, and whirlpools are still disabled in the game.

The tweet shared by Epic Games has mentioned that "We’ll provide an update when they have returned". Players are disappointed to know that cars and whirlpools are missing in their favourite game and they are expecting it to come sooner.

Due to an issue, we’re temporarily disabling Whirlpools in all playlist.



We’ll provide an update when they have returned. pic.twitter.com/MJF738wlsd — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 10, 2020

