Avengers Update 1.10 Patch Notes: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Marvel's Avengers is growing in popularity every single day. Every child wants to play a superhero in their life and this game makes that a possibility. Players get to play as all of Marvel's greatest superheroes. When the whole squad is comprised of Superheroes, there's bound to be ultimate action, full-on drama, and loads of fun. Avengers have just released a patch that addresses their bug that was pestering a lot of players. Avengers update 1.10 address the progression saving issues that players were encountering.

Avengers Update 1.10

Avengers have released patch 1.10 is out and is 85MB in size. It is a small update that fixes a rare issue which caused a serious problem for some players in Xbox One and PS4. Players were observing that their progression in the game was not getting saved. This can become a huge issue for every player as this is a crucial part of any game. Not many players attempt to finish a game in one try. Crystal Dynamics were quick on their feet to realise and work up a fix for this issue.

Avengers update 1.10 patch notes

Crystal Dynamics, the developer responsible for the Avengers game released official patch notes for the first time on their website. First, it used to be a post or a blog or a tweet, but this time they took the official way. Check out the official patch notes for Avengers update 1.10 below:

Prevents a rare issue that could cause some players to lose progression.

Avengers PS5

As the launch of PS5 has been confirmed, a number of players are also curious if they will get a free upgrade on buying a PS4 copy of Marvels Avengers Game. The makers have confirmed that the players will get a free copy of the new Marvels Avengers Game when it will be released along with PS5.

The gaming community in India could now expect the arrival of PS 5 in 2020. This is because Amazon and Flipkart have already listed the next-generation console to be released soon. As per the product listing on Amazon and Flipkart, PS 5 is going to be out by late 2020.

Marvel's Avengers is an upcoming third-person shooter game that has been co-developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal and published by Square Enix. The makers have announced that the game will be launched on September 2, 2020, and its beta version will be launched on August 7, 2020.

The players can expect Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor as their primary heroes of the game that has a great combination of brilliant storytelling and co-op gameplay. Initially, the game was supposed to be launched by August 14, 2020, but the release was pushed ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic. The release was then pushed ahead to September 5, 2020.

Promo image source: PlayAvengers Twitter handle