SPR 208 In Warzone: Know All About The New Sniper In Warzone

COD Warzone Season 6 is live now and it brings a great deal of new substance for the player. It brings a new traversing system, two new weapons, various game modes, and then some. COD Warzone is the Battle royale installment to the Call of Duty franchise. It is one of the most played battle royale games that are available in the gaming market right now. Players should know about their munitions stockpile and new approaching weapons in games like Warzone to remain in front of their opposition. COD Warzone brings a new sniper to the game in Season 6, SPR 208, and another assault rifle, AS VAL.

About SPR-208: New Sniper in Warzone

SPR 208 is a bolt-action sniper rifle and can be a truly convenient weapon for players that realise how to deal with a marksman rifle. Expert rifleman Rifles can deal a lot of harm in one shot, however, the player has to understand how to put themselves appropriately to productively execute eliminations in Warzone, or the player will wind up being spotted and shot somewhere near adversaries.

The new weapon has been described by the game as, “Reliable, hard-hitting .300 Win bolt-action rifle from Sloan Precision. This weapon’s extensive military use gives rise to an abundance of customization.” This marksman rifle won’t fall short in front of the other weapons as it is very dependable while shooting shots at a distance.

SPR-208 Stats

Damage Profile

Head Chest Stomach Limb Distance 250 167 93 93 0 - 23.5m 250 162 90 90 23.5m - 29.5m 250 154 86 86 29.5m - 53.5m 250 90 50 50 more than 53.5m

Rounds Per Minute: 48 RPM

Magazine Size: 5

With Attachments: 56.5RPM, 10 shots

Reload Speed: 2.78s seconds

Aim Down Sights Speed: 300ms

Player Movement Speed: 93%

The stats show that the SPR 208 is a great weapon to have in the arsenal of any player. When used efficiently, it can provide the player with the one-up they need on their opponents.

SPR 208 Recommended Loadouts

Here are some recommended SPR 208 loadouts for Warzone by Activision:

Team Player Loadout

Primary: SPR 208

Attachments: Compensator, VLK 3.0x Optic, Sloan KR-600 Feather, XRK SP-TAC 208 Ultimate, Focus

Secondary: PILA

Perks: Kill Chain, Pointman, Tune-Up

Equipment: Thermite, Snapshot Grenade

Maximum Range Loadout

Primary: SPR 208

Attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, SP-R 26”, .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags, Solozero SP-R 28mm, Sloan KR-800 DeadEye

Secondary: Trivor SMG Blueprint (Available at Tier 95 of the Season Six Battle Pass)

Perks: E.O.D., Overkill, Battle-Hardened

Equipment: Proximity Mine, Heartbeat Sensor

How To unlock SPR208 in Warzone

To unlock the SPR208 in Warzone, the player will have to reach tier 15 in the Battle Pass for season 6. Upon reaching tier 15 in the battle pass, the player will be awarded the SPR 208. The SPR 208 is a marksman rifle.

Promo image source: Blog.activision.com