Fortnite Week 6 Season 4 Challenges Leaked: When Do They Come Out?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has been one of the most exciting seasons so far, and it continues to grow bigger with every passing week. We are now officially in the middle of the Marvel-themed season which has introduced fans to a multitude of challenges and tasks over the past five weeks. And just like any other week in Fortnite, data miners have already leaked the next batch of challenges that players will be able to complete in Week 6 once they finally go live on servers. So, let's take a look at all the challenges that you can complete in Week 6 of Fortnite Season 4 to level up your battle pass.

Fortnite Week 6 challenges leaked

According to the leak, there will be a total of eight challenges in Week 6 of Season 4. Completing each task will grant players 25,000 XP. There is also a challenge that offers 50,000 XP which specifically asks players to deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave. Here's a list of all the Fortnite Week 5 challenges:

Search for 7 chests at the Weeping Woods - 25,000 XP

Secure 3 eliminations at the Misty Meadows - 25,000 XP

Collect 300 Stones from Coral Castle - 25,000 XP

Consume a Legendary Fish - 25,000 XP

Consume Foraged items at the Holly Hedges - 25,000 XP

Ride a Zipline from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks - 25,000 XP

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave - 50,000 XP

Deal 500 damage to opponents at the Slurpy Swamp - 25,000 XP

While most of the above tasks will likely make it to the battle royale game once the Week 6 challenges commence, it is worth mentioning that these were obtained through data mining and it is possible that developers may introduce certain changes in the list before they go live on servers.

When do weekly challenges come out?

The Fortnite Week 6 challenges will be rolled out on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 7:00 PM EST. This is generally when Epic Games releases the weekly challenges on global servers. The Fortnite Week 6 challenges will be available across Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android platforms. If you have purchased a battle pass this season, you can complete all of the Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 challenges and earn plenty of XP.

Image credits: Epic Games