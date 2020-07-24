Halo Infinite Looks Bad? Know Why Did It Happen & How Did Netizens React

Xbox Games Showcase Event was a hit and it revealed many games that are going to be launched soon. One of the most awaited games was the Halo Infinite which was also displayed at the event. However, while the game trailer was running on the online event, fans were surprised to see the quality. While some were disappointed, others found it funny. Read on to know more details:

Netizens say "Halo Infinite looks bad"

Image Source: 343 Industries

Calling out Halo Infinite looks, many fans expressed their disappointment on social media. It has been noted that apart from pop-in and other visual problems, Halo Infinite's graphics was something that triggered them the most. While talking about the game, some people said the older games had better graphics than Halo Infinite and it seems like the game is not releasing on Xbox Series X but Xbox 360.

However, reports reveal that Halo Infinite bad graphics were a result of it being played on a PC. If it would have been released on Xbox Series X, the result would have been different. However, it seems strategical as it reveals how the game would look like on the PC as it is going to be released on PC as well.

Nevertheless, some reports also mentioned that Halo Infinite is a one time buy. This means that the game would not have a sequel such as Halo Infinite 2 dropping in and the creators will keep the game growing through updates. It will be a story of the Master Chief's growth (with the game growing with it).

Netizens' reaction over Halo Infinite bad graphics

Why did the terrain in halo infinite look like minecraft from a distance? — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) July 23, 2020

#XboxGameShowcase

Actual leaked footage of halo infinite gameplay pic.twitter.com/aSrNYFB75h — Sparise (@SpariseWasTaken) July 23, 2020

didn't realize halo infinite was dropping on 360 pic.twitter.com/nnxu6IDyLp — 8) (@bliggup) July 23, 2020

Infinite looks ugly, but I think I see what they’re going for? It looks more like the original Halo pic.twitter.com/TxKc3WGlWB — Cart (@CartridgeGames) July 23, 2020

Halo Infinite release date

As of now, Halo Infinite release date has not been revealed and Microsoft has just revealed that the game will be launched with the Xbox Series X console in Holiday 2020. However, the recent reports revealed that the CFO at Microsoft mistakenly revealed the Xbox series X release date. She reportedly mentioned that the next-generation console might be launched in November 2020. However, no official announcement has been made yet by the organisation.

