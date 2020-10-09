Baldur's Gate 3 System Requirements That You Must Check Out

The Legendary RPG franchise has kick-started the early access to its latest installment. Baldur’s Gate 3 has started early access for its players and is offering the entirety of Act 1 for the players. The game has arrived 20 years after its previous edition. This popular franchise incorporated Dungeons and Dragons’ tabletop rules to the latest installment. Baldur’s Gate 3 has some breath-taking visuals and a lot of other graphic intensive details that can be heavy for certain systems to handle. Players should at least have the minimum system requirements to run Baldur’s Gate 3 on their machines.

Baldur’s Gate 3 System Requirements

Players that are ready to get on the early access should have a set of system requirements in place to run the game. The game is very heavy on the details and needs a significant amount of GPU and CPU power to run the game. The previous game was around 70GB and the latest one is set to be more than double, at 150GB. As the game is still in early access, it has only provided act 1 of the game for the players to play. During the early access the Act 1 takes up only 80GB and the rest of the storage would be required for the future updates to the game. Check out the minimum and recommended set of system requirements below:

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 GB available space

Baldur’s Gate 3 Classes

Classes are huge in character customization. These classes decide the roles that the player will play during the game. Baldur’s Gate 3 has offered the players a variety of classes to choose from. Only some of these classes will be available during the early access version of the game. The rest of the classes will be released during the final product. Multiclassing will not be available until the final version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is out. Check out Baldur’s Gate 3 classes below:

Baldur’s Gate 3 Classes Early Access:

Cleric: Clerics are representatives of the gods they worship, wielding potent divine magic for good or ill. Subclass: Life, Light, and Trickery

Fighter: Fighters have mastered the art of combat, wielding weapons with unmatched skill and wearing armor like a second skin. Subclass: Battle Master and Eldritch Knight

Ranger: Rangers are unrivaled scouts and trackers, honing a deep connection with nature in order to hunt their favored prey. Subclass: Hunter and Beast Master

Rogue: With stealth, skill, and uncanny reflexes, a rogue's versatility lets them get the upper hand in almost any situation. Subclass: Arcane Trickster and Thief

Warlock: Bound by a pact to an all-powerful patron, warlocks trade their loyalty for supernatural abilities and unique magic. Subclass: Fiend and The Great One

Wizard: Wizards master the arcane by specializing in individual schools of magic, combining ancient spells with modern research. Subclass: Evocation and Abjuration

Baldur’s Gate 3 classes coming to the final version:

Barbarian

Bard

Druid

Monk

Paladin

Sorcerer

