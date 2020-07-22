Best Aim Training Maps CSGO 2020: Learn How To Start Aim Training For CSGO

Counter Strike: Global Offensive is amongst the most incredible survival games in the world. The CSGO is considered by many players to be one of the earliest games a gamer starts to play to develop a liking to it. As the game keeps getting popular every minute, many new players join the CSGO gaming community to enjoy the thrill of this multiplayer game.

However, the main quality that a gamer needs to have while playing this game s a good aim and it is very important. This is the reason why Aim training is arguably one of the most notable things you can do to become a remarkable CSGO player. So if you are wondering about the best aim training maps in CSGO, do not worry, here is all you need.

Best aim training maps in CSGO 2020

To be great at something, a person needs to practice it many times and training maps provide you with a chance to be a great player in Counter-Strike. A player can spend a significant amount of time only playing against real people, but that may not be the most optimal way to perfecting your aim in the game.

As a new player, aim training maps in CSGO should be number one on your list of priorities. So, before you start your aim training, below are the some of the best aim training maps CSGO 2020 recommended by several Reddit users and pro players of CSGO community.

Top aim training maps in CSGO 2020

Aim CSGO 2:

With several great training tasks available on this map, you can subscribe it on Steam and start your training right away. Learn how to shoot the nearby opponents in close range, long-range and more using this map.

One of the most favourite maps of many Reddit users, Aimbotz has created a stronghold in the minds of many players when it comes to aiming training maps CSGO. The map features bot and effective training module that you can opt for. It will perfectly hit your comfort zone.

Bot Aim V4b is another map filled with several weapons and you can try building up your aiming capabilities with each and every gun you want. While training you will find many bots and a not so simple interface which is perfect for you to develop some awesome skills. You can also choose bots to fire at you or not as per your wish.

A mix of everything, you can learn how to fire perfectly at your opponent almost everything including smoke bombs, grenades and more. With set several in-built features you can develop and maintain your fundamental skills and get statistics of your performance at the same time.

How to start aim training on subscribed CSGO maps?

Subscribe to maps on Steam Workshop

Launch CSGO

Click on 'Play Offline with bots'

Now, click on 'Workshop' and search for the map you have subscribed to start your CSGO aim training.

Once you find the map, select it and then click on 'No bots'.

All Images ~ Steam

