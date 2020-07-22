What Is FHJ In COD Mobile? How To Use FHJ-18 In Connoisseur Event? Read

With more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, COD Mobile has become one of the most loved multiplayer games in the world. The game is known for its incredible gaming interface where it allows users to enter in a survival battle with multiple other players. The unique challenges and new character skins bring in the spice in the game making it more interesting. A new event called the Connoisseur has been intriguing many players around the world asking everyone to complete a series of tasks. In the third task, players have to destroy score streaks with FHJ in any multiplayer mode. However, many players have been wondering "What is FHJ in COD Mobile?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

What is FHJ in COD Mobile?

In the entire game of COD Mobile, there are many weapons and all are uncommon in their own way holding some of the best working stability. Where some are Assult Rifles, the game is filled with a series of guns in all of the types a player would need. However, the variety of weapons are listed in two slots in the loadouts for guns. The two slots are termed as primary and secondary. The FHJ or the FHJ 18 is secondary weaponry available for all the players in the game but you need to cross the level number 34 and earn the gun.

The LHJ in COD Mobile is a rocket launcher which can only fire at non-human targets like vehicles and scorestreaks. The secondary gun has only two ammunitions for use. In the Connoisseur event, a player has to destroy five score streaks using an FHJ and completing the event would bring rewards like Arctic Captain (Avatar) and 2000 Battle Pass XP. As per several reports, one can easily complete the task in rather two to three multiplayer matches. To complete the Connoisseur event, a player still has 15 days left including today i.e. July 22.

How to use FHJ 18?

To use the FHJ-18, a player has to equip it in their Loadout

Then, as you are inside the game, aim it at any vehicle you want.

The reticle that helps you target will glow red which helps a player understand if the target is locked or not.

As soon as the red light glows, tap the screen to fire as the target is locked.

All Images ~ Screengrab from COD Mobile

