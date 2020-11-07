Red Dead Redemption 2 Wintergreen Berries Location; Become A Botanist In RDR 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is considered to be one of the best franchises by Rockstar. It gives the player the chance to be one with the ‘Wild West’. The game has been designed to give the players the feeling of how the world function in the Cowboy Era and how gang members were one of the prominent members of society. Rockstar creates games that have great depth. They create a world where players can be a different individual, be in the shoes of the protagonist of the story. Set out on their own journey to discover a new world and unlock its limitless secrets.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter Eggs; Unlock The Secret Hidden By Rockstar In RDR 2

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Gang Hideouts; Check Out This Complete Guide

Red Dead Redemption 2 wintergreen berries location

There is a lot of plant life in RDR2. These plants have special uses in the game. Some of these plants can be used to enhance cooking, it can be used for crafting or just plainly for feeding the horse or Arthur. One of the popular plants in RDR 2 is the wintergreen berries and players have been wondering about Red Dead Redemption 2 wintergreen berries location.

Wintergreen berries are really tiny shrubs with red berries that can be easily missed if not paid attention to. These berries are found in the forests of New Hanover and Ambarino and there are some places that will guarantee the presence of these berries. These locations are:

Cumberland Forest

South of Fort Wallace

Along the train tracks near Annesburg

Hunting in RDR2

Hunting is one of the major activities in RDR2. It has such a wide variety of animals to choose from that players could make hunting a hobby in the game. Players also have the choice to go on hunts for legendary animals, which bore great rewards for the player. Hunting these animals is also a way to gain meat, players can cook this meat and stash it in their inventory to use whenever their health depleting.

One more thing that hunting gets the player is pelts. These pelts can be sold in the market for a cash grab or can be used to create apparel for character customization. The pelts can also be used to craft new equipment. There are certain factors that affect the pelt condition of the game. The animal should be pristine, the environment should be right, and the hunting tool should be correct too.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Camp Upgrades: Upgrade Gang's Home Sweet Home

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Mods; Bring The 'Wild' To The Wild West With The Mods