Best Assault Rifles In Free Fire: Top 5 Guns In The Battle Royale Ranked

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royal titles for mobile devices. The game offers plenty of exciting content and a long list of agents. In addition, it also features tons of different tools and weapons that you can use for your battles.

However, choosing the right weapon can be quite daunting for players, especially for those who are just starting out in the game. There are a number of weapons in the game such as Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, Submachines, Assault Rifles, Handguns and others; however, the Assault Rifles are considered the most formidable weapons in the game and are also a preferred choice for most gamers.

So, let us take a look at some of the best Assault Rifles in Free Fire.

Best Assault Rifles in Free Fire

M4A1

M4A1 is an exciting weapon to have in Fire Free. It features a range of 77, which is quite impressive for an Assault Rifle, making it a preferred option over the first two weapons on this list. However, one of the major drawbacks of this weapon is its low fire rate, and therefore it is not recommended if you are a beginner.

Groza

The Groza is clearly the best assault rifle you can have in the game. The gun deals a solid amount of damage and offers a high rate of fire with low recoil, making it a must-have weapon. The gun actually has a reload time, but it can be easily fixed if you are used to operating the weapon. However, one of the major challenges for most players would be to acquire this gun as it is generally found in just air-drops.

AK47

The AK47 is one of the most destructive weapons in Free Fire. It is a popular choice among players for its high damage, but it also features a very high recoil which can be a drawback for most players. Therefore, it is advised that you pair it with a good set of L3 attachments.

FAMAS

This is another powerful assault rifle which deals a decent amount of damage and offers a pretty good range as well. In addition, it's fire rate at 67 also makes it a good choice for an assault rifle.

SCAR

The SCAR is also a lethal weapon in the game considering its high rate of fire. This AR can inflict a good deal of damage, however, it works best with L3 attachments.

