How To Get Falcon In Free Fire To Increase Your Diving Speed?

Garena Free Fire is one of the popular titles in battle royale genre right now. It offers many exciting features and constantly introduces new content for fans. The game also has a bunch of pets that players can purchase to accompany them to the map. Pets have become an essential part of the Free Fire gameplay as they possess certain abilities to help players progress in the game.

Pet Falco is one of the latest additions to the game and was introduced to the battle royale with a recent update. Falco is the first flying pet that has been added to the Fire Fire battle royale. He has a skill called Skyline Spree which increases the gliding speed when skydiving and the diving speed once the parachute opens.

As the bird starts to rise, it also increases the gliding rate, meaning that at the highest level, a Survivor can experience super-fast speeds while getting off a plane. The bird also expedites a player’s movements when using a Glider.

How to get Falcon in Free Fire?

With the inclusion of the new Beach Party event, fans have been able to get the new pet and its Hellfire skin. Free Fire fans have been able to claim the bird by simply logging into the game starting June 14. To get the free Hellfire skin, you simply need to play one of the games with a friend.

Players face error while claiming Falco?

Unfortunately, a number of users have been encountering an error message while trying to claim the pet and its Hellfire skin. They are being displayed a message stating that the event is open for only specific devices.

While there hasn’t been any such issue earlier, it now appears that the event has been made device-specific. There isn’t much clarity on the issue and it is yet to be confirmed that the issue has something to do with the game's servers or if the developers have actually made the event device-specific. Fans have been hoping to get more clarity on the error and it is likely that developers will resolve the issue with a future update.

Image credits: Garena Free Fire