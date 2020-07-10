Best Bruen Warzone Loadout/attachments And How To Unlock The Weapon

Call of Duty: Warzone offers a range of exciting weapons and attachments that you can use on the virtual battlefield. And while you may come across a number of different guns lying on the ground, there are many users who prefer to get the best loadout as it enables them to take customized tools into Warzone and also gives them an edge over their enemies. However, every weapon comes with its own set of configurations and it is important that you choose the right loadout for your weapon to be able to set the records.

Also Read | How To Unmute In Warzone: Possible Causes And Different Ways To Fix The Issue

One of the weapons that is starting to gain popularity among users is the Bruen MK9 LMG. It is essentially an assault rifle that comes with an increased range and damage, making it one of the widely used weapons in the battle royale. The weapon has received a massive boost during the ongoing season and is used by many top streamers and Call of Duty pros.

Players who are not familiar with this weapon or haven’t used it in the past might also be clueless about the best loadouts that work with this weapon to allow them to get the most out of it. So, let us check out the best Bruen Warzone loadout.

Also Read | Stimulus Trios Warzone: Infinity Ward Adds New Warzone Playlist Into The Mix

Best Bruen Warzone loadout/attachments

As with most other loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone, it is always important that you have a suppressor along with some extra ammunition on deck, and the Bruen MK9 is no exception.

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel - XRK Summit 26.8”

Laser - Tac Laser

Optic - VLK 3.0x Optic

Ammunition - 60 Round Mags

It is also advised that you carry an MP5 while going to a battle which can be used out during the more intense, close-quarters gunfights, and will also give you some movement speed boost when you're at the final, moving circles.

Also Read | Best Warzone Loadout And Attachments For A Variety Of Play Styles

How to unlock Bruen MK9?

There are two ways you can unlock the Bruen MK9 LMG in Warzone. You can either take up an in-game challenge or simply buy the weapon from the in-game store. If you purchase the Encryption bundle, it will give you a Glitch blueprint of the Bruen that you can use in multiplayer and Warzone.

For users who are more economically prudent or simply looking to participate in a new challenge, you can earn the weapon by completing the Bruen’s in-game challenge. The challenge will task you with you getting three kills when an opponent is near the smoke using an LMG across 15 different games.

Also Read | How To Get Counter UAV In Warzone And Jam The Opponent's Mini-map?

Image credits: Activision Games Blog