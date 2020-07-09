Stimulus Trios Warzone: Infinity Ward Adds New Warzone Playlist Into The Mix

Infinity Ward recently announced the launch of a new playlist update for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4. The playlist changes are now live across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. With the new update, developers have removed the 200-player Quads mode, which doesn’t come as a surprise as it was labelled a limited-time mode. While the BR 200 has been removed, Infinity Ward has brought back the BR Quads into the submenu. The Stimulus Trios will be a new variant that has been introduced into the Warzone.

📢A playlist update for #Warzone is going out now across all platforms! This update removes the BR 200 playlist, adds BR Quads back into the submenu, and brings BR Stimulus Trios into the mix! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) July 8, 2020

Developers added the BR 200 in COD Warzone with the Season 4 Reloaded update that dropped on June 30. The game mode was available for about 10 days and it's likely to make a comeback sometime in the future, although it hasn't been confirmed. It was the biggest mode available in COD Warzone till date and supported up to 200 players in one single match as opposed to 150 players in a standard mode.

What is Stimulus Trios?

Stimulus Trios is a brand new game mode available in Warzone. The mode is quite similar to the Stimulus Solos, however, this new version allows players to land right off the bat and get their loadout. As of now, it is not clear how long the Trios mode will be available in the game.

Players who have been able to play Stimulus in Call of Duty will probably be aware of the fact that there is no Gulag, but instead, they will drop back in automatically if they have the required amount of cash. The amount is generally set at about $4500, and users are still given the ability to go for a Play Station during a game.

It should also be noted that this will be the first time that the Stimulus rules will be available in Warzone in a team format. This will certainly make things more exciting and it will be interesting to see the impact that it has. Users who have been playing the Solo version have said that it actually allows more chances to secure a win, however, it could also affect a player's K/D.

Image credits: Call of Duty