How To Get Counter UAV In Warzone And Jam The Opponent's Mini-map?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare received a new patch recently which introduced some big changes to the game including weapons and online playlists. Of the many changes implemented with the patch, there was one change that wasn’t included within the patch notes; however, it was only discovered later by the fans. It appears that developers have subtly added a new ability that allows users to call in a classic killstreak of a Counter-UAV during Warzone. The feature makes some changes to both the traditional multiplayer mode and Warzone battle royales.

How to get Counter UAV in Warzone?

Counter-UAV is one of the common killstreak rewards that players receive when playing a normal multiplayer mode in Call of Duty games. It allows players to block the mini-map and prevent the enemies from finding out the circle for 30 seconds.

Warzone has primarily battle royale mode matches where players can get their hands on a number of interesting perks and items that are spread randomly across the map in chests. Players can get various items during a game like equipment, blueprint weapons, and some contracts such as most wanted or supply run contracts. One of the easiest ways to get a Counter-UAV is to stumble upon one during matches. It will be difficult to obtain a Counter-UAV at random as it is a very rare item.

There is another way that players can call in a Counter UAV in Warzone, although the process is slightly complex. It appears that users who are looking to call in a Counter-UAV will actually need to call in four standard UAVs at the same time, which will not only enable an Advanced UAV for the entire team, but it will also enable it for those on the enemy squad for about 30 seconds. However, the process was recently made much more difficult as developers have made changes to the regular quads, before replacing it with a 200 player mode. And while the changes made will soon be reverted, calling in a Counter UAV in Warzone will be difficult right now. You should also note that when you call in four UAVs, it will take up $16,000, which is quite demanding considering that it will only block the enemy radar for less than a minute.

