How To Unmute In Warzone: Possible Causes And Different Ways To Fix The Issue

As with most other online battle royale games, Call of Duty: Warzone is not immune to glitches and bugs which may largely impact your overall gaming experience. And while there are several unexpected glitches that may crop up, one of the known and more persistent issues is the mute bug that has plagued the game for many users. The biggest problem with the bug is that it makes it seem like all the players involved in a match have been muted. So, it is important to know how to unmute players in Warzone to effectively communicate with your team.

What's causing the issue?

There could be a variety of reasons causing the issue. There are also a number of audio settings in the game that affect voice communication, which can be easily overlooked. In addition, it is also likely that you have accidentally muted the in-game lobby without even realising it. So, if everyone has been muted in COD Warzone or Modern Warfare and you just can’t seem to find a fix, this guide is just for you.

How to unmute in Warzone?

1. Toggle Mute Manually

If you notice that all the players in a match are muted, you will need to unmute them manually. You can easily achieve this by highlighting all the players in the lobby, then pressing X on PlayStation 4 or A on Xbox One. For those on PC, you simply need to select all their names individually and tapping the 'Toggle mute' option.

2. Change Audio Settings

If you still aren't able to fix the issue using the above settings, you need to look at the game’s voice communication settings. Check and verify if the voice chat is enabled across Warzone. All you need to do is go to the main menu and head over to the 'Audio' tab which is under the 'Options' menu. Now look for 'Voice Chat' settings. You need to enable the voice chat for everyone followed by changing the mute strategy to 'Unmute all'.

3. Enable Cross-Platform Chat

If the above steps don't seem to fix the problem, the next step is to check if cross-platform chat is enabled on your system. You can do this by going to the 'Options' menu under the 'Account' tab. From here, look for an option called 'Crossplay Communication' and enable it. Doing this will enable voice communication across all the platforms.

Image credits: Activision Games Blog