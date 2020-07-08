Best Warzone Loadout And Attachments For A Variety Of Play Styles

Call of Duty: Warzone features a horde of weapons and modifications when it comes to picking up tools that you can take to your battles. While you will come across many different weapons lying on the battlefield, a number of users generally tend to get a loadout as it allows them to take customized weapons into Warzone and it also gives them an edge over their opponents. However, every loadout weapon has a different set of configurations and some are simply better than others. So, let us check out some of the best loadouts you can use in Warzone.

Best Warzone loadouts

M4A1

The M4A1 is still one of the best picks when it comes to assault rifles and is also easy to use. This is one of the first weapons that gained huge popularity after the release of Modern Warfare. The gun boasts a decent range, base damage, and offers good stability. It is suitable for all skill levels. As for attachments, you can go for an Operator Reflex Sight, Monolithic Suppressor, Singuard Arms Invader, Commando Foregrip and the Stippled Grip Tape.

Grau 5.56

The Grau 5.56 used to be a defining tool in Warzone, however, it was soon nerfed by developers. This put the assault rifle back in line with most of the archetype, as it becomes quite difficult to down enemies at more than 100 meters. Nonetheless, it doesn’t render the weapon useless, as it is still considered as an all-rounder weapon as a main. It works perfectly for medium-range engagements. The best Grau 5.56 attachments include a Monolithic Suppressor, 60 Round Mags, Commando Foregrip, and Frangible Disabling.

MP7

The MP7 is one of the top SMGs in COD Warzone. This rapid-firing submachine gun is versatile and stands above the competition. One of the best features about the M7 is that it's supremely easy to control, and works perfectly for close-range engagements. Using this gun with the FFS Recon barrel and 60 Round Magazine helps balance out all of its negatives.

MP5

This is certainly one of the most formidable weapons that you can use on your quest for glory in Warzone. The MP5 SMG is an extremely powerful weapon and generally easy to control. It can be a wrecking ball when it comes to killing your enemies at close to medium distances due to its highly accurate shots. The best attachments for an MP5 SMG include the FSS Mini, FSS Close Quarters Stock, Tactical Foregrip, and Rubberized Grip Tape.

HDR

The HDR is a powerful weapon which can be viable for long-range shots. This bolt-action sniper is one of the few weapons in COD Warzone that is capable of taking down a fully armoured enemy with a single shot, making it a must-have for your Wazone loadouts. Some of the best attachments for this weapon include a Monolithic Suppressor, Tac Laser, 26.9″ HDR Pro, FMJ, and FTAC Stalker-Scout

Image credits: Call of Duty