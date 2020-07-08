Blue622 Dead At 30: Reason Behind His Death & Reaction Of The GTA 5 Community To The News

The gaming community is shocked to learn that popular Twitch streamer Kenny Tancredi, better known as Blue622, passed away on Saturday, July 4, at the age of 30. He was among the most influential streamers on the online gaming platform. Kenny was best known for streaming Grand Theft Auto 5 on the streaming service and had more than 45,000 followers.

Several users paid their tributes on the NoPixel role-play server of GTA 5, which attracted some of the biggest names from the gaming community. A number of streamers also credited Blue622 for popularizing the NoPixel server and helping them get to where they are today.

How did Blue622 die?

Details about Kenny Tancredi’s death were not immediately known after the news broke out, but it was later described as sudden and an unexpected one. In an obituary shared on Morgan Funeral Home, it was noted that Kenny passed away on Saturday at his home in Budd Lake, New Jersey.

It also added that he worked as a network engineer and also had a natural affiliation with things related to technology. This led him to get into the world where he turned his passion for video games into a successful, entrepreneurial endeavour that produced a following of other gamers.

The obituary further added that Tancredi also loved animals, liked making people laugh, and enjoyed other activities such as water sports and snowboarding. It also went on to say that he was a very generous individual with a caring nature, and made references to challenges that he faced in his life. The obituary noted that the popular streamer had conquered a number of challenges during the short life that he lived, but he could not conquer them all, despite giving it a good fight.

However, the obituary did not provide any additional details surrounding these struggles, including whether it had something to do with his death. It is also learnt that Kenny was not suffering from any apparent health issues before his sudden passing last weekend.

GTA 5 community reacts to Blue622's sudden demise

RIP @blue622 Got into watching GTA RP through you. You will be missed <3 — MolleyOlley (@MolleyOlley) July 8, 2020

Life is too short and for some its shorter than expected. May @blue622 rest in peace. Kenny aka Boe Jangles had a direct impact on a lot of peoples lives in the GTA 5 Community. 2020 has been a real rough year. — Garrett (@JoblessGarrett) July 7, 2020

One of my fav rp memories was with @blue622 and pranking the cops. Rest in peace my dude. Lost another good one. — GenG Ava (@AvaGG) July 7, 2020

Im so hurt over @blue622's death man, he was a great guy to watch and I loved hopping in his stream and watching for hours straight — Code Memo (@SrMemo20) July 7, 2020

Image credits: Kenny Tancredi @blue622 | Twitter