Blue622 Dead At 30: Reason Behind His Death & Reaction Of The GTA 5 Community To The News

Blue622 dead at 30: Popular Twitch streamer Blue622 unexpectedly died over the weekend at his home in Budd Lake. Learn about the reason behind his death.

Danish Ansari
Blue622 dead

The gaming community is shocked to learn that popular Twitch streamer Kenny Tancredi, better known as Blue622, passed away on Saturday, July 4, at the age of 30. He was among the most influential streamers on the online gaming platform. Kenny was best known for streaming Grand Theft Auto 5 on the streaming service and had more than 45,000 followers.

Several users paid their tributes on the NoPixel role-play server of GTA 5, which attracted some of the biggest names from the gaming community. A number of streamers also credited Blue622 for popularizing the NoPixel server and helping them get to where they are today.

How did Blue622 die?

Details about Kenny Tancredi’s death were not immediately known after the news broke out, but it was later described as sudden and an unexpected one. In an obituary shared on Morgan Funeral Home, it was noted that Kenny passed away on Saturday at his home in Budd Lake, New Jersey.

It also added that he worked as a network engineer and also had a natural affiliation with things related to technology. This led him to get into the world where he turned his passion for video games into a successful, entrepreneurial endeavour that produced a following of other gamers.

The obituary further added that Tancredi also loved animals, liked making people laugh, and enjoyed other activities such as water sports and snowboarding. It also went on to say that he was a very generous individual with a caring nature, and made references to challenges that he faced in his life. The obituary noted that the popular streamer had conquered a number of challenges during the short life that he lived, but he could not conquer them all, despite giving it a good fight.

However, the obituary did not provide any additional details surrounding these struggles, including whether it had something to do with his death. It is also learnt that Kenny was not suffering from any apparent health issues before his sudden passing last weekend.

GTA 5 community reacts to Blue622's sudden demise

