Best CSGO Case To Open: List Of Guns And Skins In Shattered Web Case

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been a trendsetter since the beginning of its launch. It is one of the most incredible survival games in the world and many players consider the game in amongst the earliest games a person starts to play to develop a liking to gaming. New players keep joining the CSGO gaming community to enjoy the thrill of this multiplayer game while searching for ways to be the best in it. The most alluring thing about this game is that it allows users to customise the survival game without any biases or by affecting the gameplay. To customise CSGO the way you want, you need to get new skins in the game.

However, some skins are so expensive that one can buy a second-hand vehicle from the same amount. This is why instead of buying skins, some players prefer to get CSGO cases that help them earn several skins at the same time. But, one must know which cases to go for as per the skins or things they have in mind. If you have been wondering and trying to find out the best CSGO case to open to find mesmerizing and cool skins, do not worry, below is arguably the best CSGO case to open.

Best CSGO case to open: Shattered Web case

A player would find many cases while on his/her quest to find the best CSGO to open for profit, but Shattered Web Case holds some of the most astonishing skins to offer in it. It features some creative and artistic gun skins in CSGO universe. What many players like the most are that all of the skins in this CSGO case have graffiti-like designs, including a popular AWP skin that has a post-apocalyptic vibe to it.

List of skins you would want to get your hands on:

MP5-SD - Acid Wash

Nova - Plume

G3SG1 - Black Sand

R8 Revolver - Memento

Dual Berettas - Balance

SCAR-20 - Torn

M249 - Warbird

PP-Bizon - Embargo

AK-47 - Rat Rod

AUG - Arctic Wolf

MP7 - Neon Ply

P2000 - Obsidian

Tec-9 - Decimator

SG 553 - Colony IV

SSG 08 - Bloodshot

AWP - Containment Breach

MAC-10 - Stalker

Other Rare Mystery Item

Images ~ Steam Store

