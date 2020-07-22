Warzone New Perspectives Intel Missions: Know Where Are All The Intel Locations On The Map

COD: Warzone has been intriguing numerous gamers in the community with its strategic gameplay. The new Call of Duty Warzone Week 4 has started with new challenges and missions which requires a player to give their best shot at completing them and earning more rewards. The new Warzone Intel missions of this week are no lay-mans job (as it is thought of), to complete them, a player needs to track down six different objectives scattered around various parts of the map. Many players are wondering about the Warzone new perspectives Intel missions and how to complete them. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Warzone new perspectives Intel missions Details

The new COD: Warzone Intel mission Week 4 presents you with Verdansk’s backstory. In this new mission, a player will receive tons of XP after completing each quest. However, according to many players and reports, the objectives are quite simple to come, unlike most interactive quests. A player can complete these intel missions in both, Plunder and Battle Royales modes of Warzone. Below is the list of all six objectives that you need to know.

Week 4 Objective 1 Warzone Intel locations: Military Base

Located toward the northwest of the map, the first objective is available at the Military Base. To complete the mission, go through the Firing Range while sticking to the right wall and keep looking for a coin. The coin is located to the right corner of the Firing Range, however, you will have to climb over a box to find it.

Week 4 Objective 2 Warzone Intel locations: Military ATC

Once you have collected the first objective, the second one is just a few metres from it. Head toward the Air Force Base and search for it on the top floor of the Air Traffic Control tower. Keep searching for a bunch of papers on the floor, it is where you will find it.

Week 4 Objective 3 Warzone Intel locations: Airport

Currently, you have 2 Objectives and the third one is at the Airport. Go towards the storehouses located toward the right of the point of interest. The main indicators are the generators around the building which would tell you that you are on the right track. Once you make your way inside, look for a folder that will be on a desk.

Week 4 Objective 4 Warzone Intel locations: Boneyard Hangar

The fourth Warzone Week 4 intel, will be available to you in Boneyard Hangar. This means you will have to run to the place located on the western part of Verdansk. The objective is towards the south of Boneyard and it is one of the biggest hangars around the area.

Week 4 Objective 5 Warzone Intel locations: City Hall

Go to the City Hall to find out the fifth objective of the Warzone new perspectives Intel missions. Enter inside the building that has a blue security checkpoint sign. Once you are in, look for a computer with two monitors. Tip, it is near the reception desk.

Week 4 Objective 6 Warzone Intel locations: Ghost

The sixth objective is actually an interface that grants a player with XP and gives them some extra information about Ghost. However, to complete this step, one has to open the missions tab and navigate to the “Intel” section. Go to a checkbox next to the New Perspectives mission line, and view the last intel. There you can claim the XP rewards.

All Images ~ Activision (Screengrab Warzone)

